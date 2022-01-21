The Restoration Advisory Board overseeing the clean-up of a former East Texas ammunition plant near Caddo Lake heard progress reports this Wednesday at the Karnack Community Center.
The Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant in Karnack hosted manufacturing of TNT, military-grade pyrotechnics and rocket motors throughout its 50-plus years of operations, from 1941 to 1997. Since its closure, the U.S. Army and contracted companies have attempted to remove hazardous contaminants from the property that could threaten soil and water health.
The army’s clean-up efforts are focused on eliminating chemicals used in the pyrotechnic manufacturing process like perchlorate, exposure to which may disrupt thyroid function in humans. To remediate sites affected by perchlorate, companies contracted by the U.S. Department of Defense have injected vegetable oil into contaminated areas, attracting bacteria that break down the contaminant into safe compounds.
At one particular site with perchlorate contamination, LHAAP site 04, the remediation tactics seem to be effective, according to data collected by APTIM, a firm contracted by the army to help with plant clean-up.
“What we’re seeing is those [water] conditions returning to normal, and we’re not yet seeing concentrations return,” APTIM Senior Hydrologist Bill Foss said. “We think that’s a really good sign — knock on wood. But we hope that continues… For us right now, it’s a real success story, because we’ve got a site that we did remediation on, and now we’re seeing the site completely clean for nearly two years.”
Other efforts have focused on removing and disposing of soil and groundwater from areas with “chemicals of concern.”
As expected with a former ammunition plant, some excavations have uncovered undetonated munitions that must be specially handled. Environmental and munitions response company MMG-TLI was contracted to help dig up some sections of the plant with potentially explosive materials.
Crews piloted robotic excavators to safely find and retrieve munitions in sections of the plant, which then are sorted using sifters and magnets and detonated if required. So far, crews have trucked 2,742 cubic yards of contaminated soil from LHAAP site 17 to a Henderson landfill equipped to receive hazardous waste, and clean soil has been brought in for backfilling excavated areas.
The excavations at site 17 have uncovered over 30,000 pounds of non-munitions debris and 11,448 pounds of munition debris, some of which is awaiting detonation.
“All of the munitions were for illumination-type rounds, like rifle grenades for smoke — not like high-explosive rounds,” MMG-TLI representative Brian Gentry said. “We have found some fuses that contain minute amounts of real explosives in them, but they’re just trace amounts.”
Despite signs of progress in some areas, Caddo Lake protection activists are not completely satisfied with the army’s clean-up work. In particular, the Caddo Lake Institute, a Shreveport-based nonprofit with a mission to protect the lake’s unique ecology, has raised concerns about the presence of hazardous metals in groundwater at the ammunition plant that they contend the army is not addressing.
The organization sent George Rice, their consultant on groundwater contamination, to the Karnack meeting to speak to Restoration Advisory Board members following their regular board presentations.
Rice claims the army has neglected to consistently test for hazardous metals in groundwater near the LHAAP on several occasions, choosing instead to focus on nonmetal contaminants that are byproducts of pyrotechnics production.
According to Rice’s findings, which he documented in a 70-page report and a condensed report presented to meeting attendees, eight Longhorn sites contained levels of arsenic higher than drinking water standards. Arsenic represented the “most common” hazardous material represented in his report.
Rice and the Caddo Lake Institute claim the army has found high rates of contaminants at some LHAAP sites but neglected to revisit those sites for continued monitoring. For example, in 1993, the army recorded higher concentrations of lead in groundwater at site 1 than federally allowed but has not yet re-checked the site for lead.
“What I think the army should do is go back to these forgotten sites and resample them to see if there are still contaminants,” he said.
Rice also raised concerns about the army’s treatment of “background” levels of hazardous metals. Background rates are supposed to estimate how much of a given material is present in an area just outside a contaminated site, so observers can compare the site’s rates of contamination to an area’s normal levels.
In the case of LHAAP, Rice said the army did not correctly estimate background levels of contaminants outside the plant, so their data on contaminant rates may be flawed.
“This really casts doubt on the validity of these analyses,” Rice said. “In my opinion, the background of concentrations that the army has estimated for these metals, they’re not reliable. I think the army should redo the background study… or just dispense with using background levels altogether and keep the cleanup levels at drinking water standards. This is what they do with the nonmetals.”
RAB Co-Chair Rose Zeiler said some of the current remediation techniques in use at the plant can tackle high rates of metals like arsenic.
“Of course, we disagree with what [Rice] said,” Zeiler said. “I think we’ll take the opportunity at the next RAB meeting to counterpoint on some of these, because we really feel like he’s probably wrong.”