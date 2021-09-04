The new Marshall Pet Adoption Center is preparing to host a clear the shelter event on Sept. 11, with Patterson Dodge Jeep and Ram helping the shelter to offer 50 percent off adoption fees.
“Patterson is honored to partner with the Marshall Adoption Center and Police Department for Clear the Shelter, our third adoption event. We hope many community members will take this opportunity to adopt their own new furry companion,” said Richard Traweek, Managing Partner.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 community members can head to the new Adoption Center at 2502 E. Travis St. to pick out their new companion with $35 adoption fees for dogs and $30 for cats.
“Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall has graciously sponsored half the adoption fees for the Clear the Shelters event. This will allow anyone interested in adopting to do so at half the cost,” said City Communication Coordinator Jasmine Rios.
This is not the first time that Patterson has worked with the Marshall Animal Shelter to host an adoption event, with previous events held on Valentine’s Day 2020 and a weeklong Christmas event December 2020.
“We encourage our community who is interested in adopting a furry friend to come out to the event. There will be several adoptable dogs and cats available that are looking for a loving home,” Rios said.