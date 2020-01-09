While walking inside R&R restaurant and coffee shop on Wednesday, laughter could be heard from a table filled with college students and one lone professor.
That professor, Dr. Robin Rudd from East Texas Baptist University, was catching up with her former students who had taken Calculus I and II as Marshall High School seniors last year.
The program, Maverick University, has ETBU professors that teach at MHS allowing the students to stay comfortable in their own surroundings in the high school classrooms, but get up to 27 college hours that will transfer to state colleges and universities.
The classes also cost less at $50 a credit hour since they are subsidized by the Marshall Education Foundation. The students’ books are provided by Marshall ISD at no cost to the students, saving both parents and those seeking an education with a bargain.
Dr. Rudd was invited by her former students to meet them for coffee before they returned to classes next week.
“I had the privilege of teaching them and really enjoyed hearing about their first semester in college,” the professor said.
Anyone interested in Maverick University can go to https://www.etbu.edu/academics/mav-university to get more information.