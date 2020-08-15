KARNACK — Sunday will bring a new day for Collier’s Baptist Church in Karnack as it will be the first time in about two months that members and their pastor-elect will be able to access the church for worship service since being locked out by their former chairman of the deacon board, members said.
“We’ve been having service on the prayer line. No, it wasn’t due to coronavirus because I would’ve been here. We were locked out,” said Pastor-Elect Rev. R.V. (Rick) Cosby.
“It started off he changed the locks on the church. He wouldn’t let the members in the church; and then later on, we changed the locks back and he come lately and changed the locks again. And we just had the locks changed back, here a few minutes ago,” 84-year-old Joseph Broadnax, who has been appointed as the new chairman of the deacon board, explained Friday afternoon as he watched a security officer stand guard outside of the church to enforce a temporary restraining order that had just been filed against the former deacon chair, Lee Edward Thomas.
The News Messenger attempted to reach out to Thomas for comment, but was unsuccessful by presstime.
Broadnax, whose parents are founders of the church, said the former deacon allegedly denied the members access to the church because he now wants to get rid of the pastor, while majority of the members don’t.
“He’s trying to keep the pastor away from the church,” said Broadnax.
Cosby said the former deacon chair met with two non-members, one of which was a former member, to try to vote him out.
“Deacon Thomas told them that he can get anybody that he wants to get to vote me out,” said Cosby.
Collier’s Chapel filed and was granted restraining orders against Thomas and the non/former members including Charles McCoy, Johnny McCoy, Johnny Gill and deacon Willie McCoy on Thursday.
“They’re not allowed to come on the property,” said Cosby.
Broadnax said Friday was the first day he’s officially had keys to the church since his appointment as pastor-elect in December.
“Due to the restraining order, we had the locks changed. This is the first time since we’ll been able to go into service because he had locked the doors,” said Cosby. “They couldn’t go in.”
The dispute has now turned into a civil lawsuit between the church, former deacon and the aforementioned parities in the restraining order.
“We had to get the court system involved because he kept changing the locks and wouldn’t let the people in the church, so that’s when we got the courts involved,” said Broadnax.
Law enforcement has also been involved, having responded to a few calls for service during the ongoing dispute.
“It’s a civil issue,” Lt. Jay Webb with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office explained before.
The sheriff’s office latest response was on Friday when Cosby called for service, following a verbal dispute between him and Thomas over the filing of the temporary restraining order that now prohibits the former deacon from changing the locks or accessing the church’s finances.
A security officer with Bullock Investigations was also on the scene to make sure the restraining order was enforced and all was well.
“They called and arranged a contract with my company for us to provide security here,” said Jennifer Lavender with Bullock Investigations.
Friday was her first day on duty at the church.
“They called me this morning and said can you get out there, and I got out here,” said Lavender. “Since I’ve been here my boss said he’s got a contract drawn up, so I think we’ll be here on Sunday mornings to keep everybody safe.”
Lavender said when Thomas arrived to the grounds on Friday a dispute did ensue, but he respected the orders.
When asked if anything got out of hand, resulting in injury, she noted all were safe.
“Even in the little confrontation, the man was very respectful to me,” she said. “He obeyed. I asked him to please leave. A little talk back, but for the most part, he was polite.”
Deputy Nelson Valle with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was also dispatched to the church on Friday to follow-up on a complaint reported by Cosby after Thomas had left.
“The complaint was that Deacon Lee Edward Thomas was on the property and not supposed to be,” said Valle. “On file with the sheriff’s office, we don’t have a criminal trespassing card for him, but apparently they have a restraining order.
“Now a restraining order is set forth by the judge. A restraining order we don’t do anything with. It’ll be more like a civil matter,” Valle explained.
The new pastor-elect, Cosby, was actually brought to the church by Thomas, the former deacon chair, back in December.
Background
Members said Thomas, who was used to running the church for years without getting the input from the membership, wanted to get rid of Cosby after the pastor-elect decided to be more proactive in his leadership role as pastor.
Cosby and members said the former deacon tried to use the new pastor’s criminal history — that they were already privy to — against him.
“The pastor told the congregation his background before he even was the pastor here, and everybody accepted him and later on something happened there that Lee Edward Thomas just really turned against him,” said Broadnax. “I really don’t know really what went on.”
Cosby said he’s emotionally drained over the conflict.
“I’m kind of angry…because I’m tired,” he said, breaking down. “I was brought here by Deacon Thomas, and three months everything was OK, but then I wanted to be kind of like my own man. But Deacon Thomas had leverage, kind of, over me because he knew about my past. But I was very transparent with the church. And the church did accept me.”
Thomas’s past criminal “involves issuing worthless checks”, back in 2011.
“The Lord delivered him from that,” the 36-year-old said. “I was young.”
“I don’t want anything from the church; I don’t need anything,” the pastor said. “I just want the members to be treated right.”
Cosby said when he was selected as pastor-elect, he was supposed to go through a six-month trial process before his installation. Broadnax, whom he appointed as deacon in training, also had a six-month run before becoming official.
Cosby said when it was time for him to be brought before the church in July, following his six-month trial, the former deacon chair decided to get with another deacon and two non members to oust him out.
“The church (membership) has the right to go over the deacon board,” Cosby said, referring to the church’s bylaws.
“The Baptist church, it’s an autonomous body. In the Baptist church, the power is not in the pastor, it’s not in the deacons; it is in the membership,” said Cosby.
Members said when they initially decided to meet to vote the pastor-elect in last month, they weren’t able to access the building. Thomas had locked them out.
“So the church congregated together and said we want to meet, we’re getting ready to vote him in. Right here, on this parking lot in 102 degree weather, he locked them out the church and he absolutely called the police on the members,” Cosby recalled.
“We had a parking lot full of members. We were trying to elect him as pastor and they just went crazy,” said Carolyn Crumby, the church’s new financial secretary, who also happens to be the former deacon chair’s niece. “I don’t understand how one person could just control the whole church.
“It was really agonizing,” said Deacon Broadnax of having to sit outside in hot weather.
“And then the sheriff’s (deputy) got here and he left and after that the members voted me in as pastor,” said Cosby.
He said Thomas and his supporters refused to accept the decision.
“They did not adhere to it; they did not accept the facts as to what was going on,” said Cosby. “And after that, it’s been an ongoing process ever since. They changed the locks on the doors. I’ve issued a letter to them about defamation of character to me, and it just kept going on. So finally we filed a petition with the courts. And the courts granted us a temporary restraining order and they granted us an injunction.
“Therefore, because they control all the finances, now they cannot write checks, they cannot withdraw money out the account or anything of that nature,” said Cosby. “It’s signed by Judge Brad Morin. So now we’re here to change the locks and we’re going back in the church.”
Moving forward
Flora Broadnax, wife of Deacon Broadnax, said the members just want their voices respected and heard, as the bylaws allows.
“Lee Edward was one person and one voice, no other body had a voice but him, and everything goes his way,” said Flora Broadnax, sharing how members were always dismissed when asking questions or not privy to the church’s financial status. “Now how can you run a church with your members and they’re putting their money in and you’re not telling them anything. I’ve been here for six years and never got a (financial) statement.
‘This is 2020; now it’s time for a change,” she said. “That’s all we’re trying to do; we’re not trying to steal nothing or run over nobody. We just want a little change. We want our voices heard. We’re just trying to come on one accord with everybody, and that’s all.”
Crumby echoed her sentiments.
“We just want to be able to get into our church and be able to fellowship and serve the Lord, like it’s suppose to be going, but it’s just a mess,” said Crumby.
The members plan to official install Cosby as pastor next Wednesday and also present Broadnax his certificate of deaconship.