JEFFERSON — Downtown Jefferson has a couple of new attractions to visit as the Collins Academy continues updates to the Port Jefferson History and Nature Center.
The park recently received two new art installations, both life size statues of an elk and another of a stagecoach, which hold significance to the Jefferson and East Texas areas.
Collins Academy founder Richard Collins has been working for years to use local resources to restore the park and surrounding community areas in an effort to increase educational opportunities. The most recent installments at the park serve as a continuation of that work, Collins Academy Director Gary Endsley said.
“The riverfront park, Port Jefferson History and Nature Center, is currently being upgraded to improve the visiting public’s experience in Jefferson,” Endsley said in a statement. “The educational outreach efforts at Collins Academy are creating virtual tours to assist our public and home schools and developing a new grant proposal for high school science education for deployment in the spring.”
The life-sized metal stagecoach statues with two horses was installed inside the trailhead near the front of the nearby Jefferson Visitors and Transportation Center at 305 E. Austin St.
“This artistic feature provides a great photo opportunity for visitors as they enter the park on the east end,” Endsley said. “It was not designed to be climbed on, so please stay off of it. Jefferson has a stagecoach history and positioning it here near the historic steamboat wharves, the Historic Jefferson Railway, and the building paid for by the Texas Department of Transportation made sense.”
The second piece of art installed at the park is the elk statue, which is located in the center section of the park between Polk and Walnut Streets, within the native plantings area. The metal elk statue is a large bull elk.
“Although elk have been gone from East Texas for several hundred years, we had large ‘forest’ elk here during the Ice Age and when the first Europeans arrived in North America, elk were present across the continent,” he said.
Danny Hurt and Jeffrey Menifield installed the artworks while Sara Griffin and Jennifer Whelan prepared both sites.
Still to come, Collins has planned a sculpture of a mother bear with her two cubs that will soon be installed at the park across from the current elk installation in the center section of the park.