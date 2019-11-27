JEFFERSON — For the first time in decades, Union Missionary Baptist Church in Jefferson, a historic, black church built in 1883, had a choir belting out praise songs in front of a full congregation as the Collins Academy hosted a grand opening service on Saturday after spending the past several years working on the restoration.
The about $1 million restoration project, headed by Dick Collins, owner of the Collins Academy — a Jefferson organization that provides community focused educational and professional development opportunities — took on the project with plans to turn the church into a community center for activities and a museum for students to learn local Jefferson history. Various donors also helped fund the restoration alongside the Collins Academy.
The church played a vital role during Reconstruction when Freedmen and Radical Republican organizations used the church as a meeting place to make important decisions that faced their community, including, eventually the right to vote, Jim Crow, integration and the fight for Civil Rights.
“Everything we do is related to education,” Collins Academy Director Gary Endsley said to a full house at the church’s invitation only opening. “We are teaching children and adults about history, architecture, historic preservation, conservation, interior design, botany and art, all through the Collins Academy, the House of the Seasons, the Port Jefferson History and Nature Center and now the Union Missionary Baptist Church.”
The church, which officially received its state historic landmark in 2011, has a baptistry in a building behind the church that the Collins Academy believes was built in the 1950s. The baptistry area was preserved during the renovation and the building now contains old photos of former church members and leaders.
“I was saved in this church and baptized here as a little girl,” Julia Jackson of Houston said during the service. “I used to go to church here all the way until I graduated high school and left home. It’s so beautiful. I couldn’t sit during the service tonight, I’m just so excited. This is what my sister wanted. I wish she could have been here to see it.”
Jackson’s sister, Bonnie Jackson Floyd, originally petitioned Dick Collins to save and restore the church.
Collins said he was pleased with the turnout and reaction to the church’s restoration.
“The turnout was great,” he said. “Everybody has loved it. The Wiley College choir that performed tonight was spectacular and we are looking forward to working with Wiley College in the future.”
Collins said he hopes the church once again establishes its level of importance to the community.
“This building will be used for religious services, special events, receptions, the upcoming Delaney Sisters play next week, student education and archaeological work,” he said.
Collins said the time, money, sweat and hard work the past several years were well worth it to bring back an important aspect of Marion County’s history.
“From start to finish, this took about five or six years,” he said. “Construction took 18 months. We couldn’t find local contractors to work on it. The pews are original, pretty much everything in here is original.”
To find out more about the Collins Academy and the Union Missionary Baptist Church, visit the academy’s website at http://www.collinsacademy.com/