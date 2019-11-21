East Texans will have a chance tonight to see a “unicorn meteor storm” triggered by a passing comet that the Earth hasn’t seen since 1995, according to AccuWeather, Inc.
Meteor Scientists Esko Lyytinen and Peter Jenniskens, stargazers looking skyward at about 10:30 p.m. tonight could see a rare meteor storm that is capable of producing several meteors per second.
The “alpha Monocerotid meteor shower,” also dubbed the “unicorn meteor shower,” could turn into a meteor storm, with meteors streaking by at 400 meters per hour.
The last time the Earth saw the alpha Monocerotid meteor shower was more than 20 years ago in 1995.
“Unlike most meteor outbursts which last for several hours, strong activity from the alpha Monocertids is over within an hour and easily missed,” the American Meteor Society (AMS) said.
The storm is expected to reach its climax at about 10:50 p.m.
Central time tonight. Stargazers should begin looking skyward about 10 p.m., all the way through midnight for the best chance to catch the storm.
Following the meteor storm, East Texans can expect to see chances of a thunderstorm on Friday with a high of 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
The rain chance Friday is about 90 percent.
Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 58 degrees and a low near 38 degrees.
Sunday and Monday, East Texans will see sunny skies with a high near 62 and 66 degrees and a low near 42 and 50 degrees, respectively.
Rain chances return Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 66 degrees, with a low near 42 degrees.
Rain chances stay around for Wednesday, with a 20 percent chance of showers and a high near 57 degrees.