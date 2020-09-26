The city commission unanimously approved a new Small Business Grant program to assist the community affected by COVID-19 during Thursday’s virtual meeting.
The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant – COVID-19 allocation, and would in addition to the city’s small business loan program established in May this year.
The new program would allocate $75,000 taken from the CDBG-COVID funding which could provide 30 businesses with the grant if they all received the maximum $2,500 amount allowed in the program.
Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison said that the city recently learned they have been allotted an additional $150,000 in CDBG-Covid relief funds so the program could be potentially expanded to assist more businesses.
Morrison said that the original loan program will not be placed on hold for the new grant program, but that they will run concurrently. So far only two businesses have applied for the program, though Morrison said both applications are incomplete and no funding has been given out thus far.
He stated that he estimates that the city has five years to give out the CDBG-COVID funding, though that may change in the future.
Now that the program is approved Morrison said that the city plans to announce a grant application deadline and go through a number of channels to alert all local small businesses that are eligible.
To apply for the grant program businesses would have to be within the following regulations:
The program is intended to reimburse local small businesses for the expense of purchasing equipment and supplies that enabled them to adapt to the changing conditions caused by the pandemic.
Qualifying businesses with at least three employees but not more than 50 may apply for grants up to maximum of $2,500 toward eligible expenses that incurred after March 1.
Businesses must be located within the city limit of Marshall.
Eligible businesses include but are not limited to retail (storefront), food and beverage, personal care (barbershop, nail salons, spas, etc.) automobile maintenance, education/training, art galleries, gyms, and small manufacturing businesses.
Ineligible business types include financial institutions, RV Parks, apartment complexes, home based businesses, permanently closed businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Application process would be submitting an application with required paper work, staff will then provide a recommendation to the city commission making a final determination.
At the meeting
In the absence of Mayor Terri Brown during the meeting, Commission Doug Lewis read a proclamation on Thursday which named the week of Oct. 4-Oct. 10 as Fire Prevention Week in the city of Marshall, with the theme this year planned as “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”
Also approved at the meeting was the second reading of an ordinance to approve the 2021 budget for the city of Marshall. The first reading of the ordinance was approved unanimously during the group’s last commission meeting.
For more details on the city’s proposed budget go to www.marshalltexas.net.
The second reading of an ordinance affixing and levying 2020 ad valorem taxes for the use and support of the municipal government of the city of Marshall for the 2021 fiscal year at a rate of $0.54 per $100 of property value was also approved during the meeting.
An ordinance to amend Chapter 31 “Water and Sewer” Article III, titled, “Industrial Wastes” by deleting sections 31-18 through 31-32 and replacing them with new sections 31-18 through 31-33 was also approved unanimously during the meeting.
The second reading of an ordinance to amend the 2020 budget to provide funds for projects already approved by the commission was also approved on Thursday.
These projects include $1,750,000 in tax note funds being used for a number of improvement projects for the city owned facilities, $12,500 utilized for the Census program and $185,223 utilized from the EMS ESD fund for new vehicles.
Item 8A, “Consider approval of an expenditure in excess of $50,000 as an incentive for Project Composite” was removed from the city’s agenda before the meeting.