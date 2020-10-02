Marshall city commissioners approved one resolution, the consideration of a design build amendment to the contract between the city and Berry and Clay Construction for the construction of a new animal adoption center, during Thursday’s special called meeting.
“Finally after many years of talking about it we are on the verge of starting the construction of our new animal adoption center,” said City Manager, Mark Rohr.
The resolution includes the adoption of the drawing designs and specifications within the Design Build Amendment, and authorizes the expenditure of $1,599,974 as a stipulated sum for the project.
According to Rohr out of the $1,599,974 for the project, $900,000 will be contributed by the city, $250,000 will be contributed by the county, $10,773 from donations and private funding will provide $439,201.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Commissioner Vernia Calhoun. “It looks like we will now have out adoption center and for that I want to say thank you.”
Rohr previously stated that the stipulated sum, or guaranteed maximum price, would prevent the city from facing cost over runs for the project.
“That we have actually gotten to the place, that this is Marshall’s first design build project to undertake, and this is the way I would have liked to see a lot of our projects go, I hope it becomes a model for how we do things in the future,” said Commissioner Larry Hurta.
The GMP, along with other safe guards within the contract, also prevent a long delay on the construction of the new sight, with Rohr stating that for each day the project goes over the timeline the company has to pay $1,000.
“There will be plenty of opportunities for the community to participate in this project, we need the community to participate in this project,” Rohr said, citing a number of local community members and businesses who have stepped up to help out with the ongoing project.
In June of 2020 city commissioners approved the contract with Berry and Clay Construction, with plans to spend two months creating plans for the new animal adoption center before presenting them to the commissioners in September.
The project is slightly behind schedule, with commissioners considering the agenda item in October.
Rohr stated that now that the project has been approved for next steps, it will likely be completed in May 2021.
The new sight for the animal adoption center will be located at 2502 East Travis Street, and was gifted to the city by the Marshall Independent School District in exchange for an access road to the nearby schools that would help with traffic flow in the area.
Rohr thanked the members of the Animal Center Construction Committee, who have been working together for the creation of the new shelter since its creation.
“I think the city of Marshall and Harrison County are taking a big step forward with this,” Rohr said.