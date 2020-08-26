The Marshall city commission will consider plans for a modified Wonderland of Lights festival in downtown this year during Thursday’s virtual commissioners meeting.
A newly formed feasibility committee was created to consider what portions of the festival, if any, would be able to take place this year based on state wide restrictions put in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and make recommendations to the city.
The committee consists of Mayor Terri Brown; Suzanne Carter, Main Street Board Chair; George Carter, Visit Marshall Board Chair; Jill Davis, a Visit Marshall Board Member; Colin Brady, a Marshall Downtown Development Corporation Board Member; Director of Community and Economic Development Wes Morrison; Main Street Manager Rachel Chapman; Randy Pritchard City of Marshall Support Services Superintendent and Cherilyn Johnston, City of Marshall Human Resources Manager/Civil Service Director.
Recommendations made by the group would cancel certain events such as ice skating, the carousel, train rides and Santa’s Village.
Nightly activities would only include the lights on the courthouse and horse drawn carriage rides from a private company, Sacred Spur Carriage Company, which will have to follow sanitation and social distancing guide lines.
Other events such as the annual Christmas parade and the lighting of the courthouse will look different this year.
The recommendations would alter the parade by creating a reverse Christmas parade this year, where community members can drive the designated route any time during a specific weekend and vote virtually on the best participating business, building or lot along the way.
The lighting ceremony is also recommended to be done virtually this year, on Nov. 25, streamed on Facebook live video.
“We may have one person read the story of Wonderland and provide details about where to find more information about the upcoming special events, including their countdown to the lights being turned on,” the agenda stated.
The annual Wassail Walk is will also be modified, with community members using disposable cups instead of the traditional souvenir mugs and voting virtually for the winners. Participating businesses will be responsible for maintaining social distancing regulations and extra sanitizing stations will be placed around the downtown area during the event.
The walk is recommended to be scheduled for National Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 and to move to the evening, to ensure the lights come on during the event.
The outdoor Christmas market is also still planned for this year, with recommendations being made that it span two weekends instead of one, taking place all day Saturday. Booths will be spaced 10 feet apart during the event along N. Washington Avenue and all shoppers and vendors will be required to wear a mask.
Story fest will become a story walk, with businesses along the downtown area each posting one page of a book on their front windows for community members to walk through the downtown area and read. The event will take place during the entire festival, and will include multiple books.
Businesses are encouraged to put out small crafts that relate to the books they are posting, though safety regulations must be followed at all times.
Three days of Christmas movies are still scheduled to be played at Memorial City Hall, with safety measures put in place such as a 50 percent capacity limit and spacing community members one row apart, along with others.
A full and detailed list of each set of recommendations made by the feasibility committee can be found at www.marshalltexas.new/agenda, under Thursday’s meeting date.
On the agenda
Also on Thursday’s meeting agenda is a public hearing to discuss the city’s 2021 budget. A detailed budget proposal can be found on the city website.
For more information on the details of the proposed budget go to www.marshallnewsmessenger.com/news/city-announces-proposed-2021-budget/article_bffd0700-e19a-11ea-aff5-07b9fedaf4c9.html.
Commissioners will also consider a contract with the Harrison County Elections Administrator for the Nov. 3 General Election and Special Elections on Thursday.
During the last commission meeting Commissioner Vernia Calhoun expressed concerns over the special called election for district 2, due to the fact that Commissioner Leo Morris was voted by the commission to fill Gail Beil’s position term, which would have ended May 2021.
Calhoun said that because the term has not fully expired, the commission cannot hold an election for District 2, with City Attorney Scott Rectenwald stating that he would look into the matter and report back to the commission at the next meeting.
An ordinance to amend the 2020 budget to allow for an additional $318,543 for projects already approved by the commission will also be present during the meeting, along with a resolution to adopt the proposed tax rate of $0.542160 per $100.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. virtually and instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment or the public hearing can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.