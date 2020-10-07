City Commissioners will consider approval of expenditure in excess of $50,000 as an incentive for Project Composite during Thursday’s virtual meeting.
The agenda item was presented by the Marshall Economic Development Corporation, and was on the agenda for the Sept. 24 city meeting, but was removed before the meeting began.
MEDCO considered Project Composite in an closed session during the group’s Sept. 30 board meeting, though no details about the project have been released thus far.
Commissioners will also break into closed session during the meeting to discuss the potential sale of an unnamed city property.
City Attorney Scott Rectenwald will consult with the commission before they discuss the potential litigation, then after discussion all commissioners will rejoin to vote on the issue publicly.
The meeting will be hosted at 6 p.m. using utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.