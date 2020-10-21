Marshall city commissioners will consider a number of public works projects focused on streetscaping during Thursday’s meeting.
Public Works Director Eric Powell will present commissioners with a contract for Phase 2 of the 2020 Street Improvement Program for the group to consider and potentially approve.
An additional contract for the North Washington Avenue Streetscape project will also be considered for approval during the meeting.
City commissioners will also consider approval of the first Small Business Grant applications during the meeting.
The grant program was approved by commissioners last month, utilizing $75,000 taken from the CDBG-COVID funding, offering a number of local businesses grant money with the maximum $2,500 allowed in the program.
The program is intended to reimburse local small businesses for the expense of purchasing equipment and supplies that enabled them to adapt to the changing conditions caused by the pandemic.
Qualifying businesses with at least three employees but not more than 50 may apply for grants toward eligible expenses that incurred after March 1.
Businesses must be located within the city limit of Marshall.
Eligible businesses include but are not limited to retail (storefront), food and beverage, personal care (barbershop, nail salons, spas, etc.) automobile maintenance, education/training, art galleries, gyms, and small manufacturing businesses.
Ineligible business types include financial institutions, RV Parks, apartment complexes, home based businesses, permanently closed businesses and nonprofit organizations.
A resolution authorizing the abandonment by the city of an easement covering 10 acres in the Henry J Tear Survey will also be considered during the meeting.
Mayor Terri Brown will also present a proclamation during Thursday’s meeting declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
This meeting will be held virtually on Thursday at 6 p.m. It will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call.
Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.