City Manager Mark Rohr will give an update on the cities Mobilize Marshall Strategic Plan during Thursday’s virtual meeting at noon.
The plan was created with community input in June 2019, outlining the key areas the city government and citizens can partner to create a better city.
After its creation City Commissioners prioritized the list, and the city has been operating for over a year off of the list to help address important areas of city reconstruction.
The city of Marshall has taken numerous steps since that time to create programs based on the Mobilize Marshall list, including the Downtown Revitalization Plan, the 2020 street improvement plan and the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan.
After Rohr’s presentation City Commissioners will break into executive session to discuss or deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of City Finance Director Elaine Altman.
After executive session commissioners will re-gather to take any action needed based on the session.
The Thursday meeting will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.