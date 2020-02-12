Several changes to the city charter, including term limits and a council-manager form of government, will soon head to the voters on the May ballot after receiving approval Monday night by the Marshall City Commission.
The city Ccommission voted five to one to approve recommended changes, with two minor clarifications, to the city charter on Monday, during a Special Called Commissioners Meeting.
The changes were presented to the commission by Dottie Palumbo, with the Bojorquez Law Firm, who has been working with appointed members of the city’s Charter Review Committee to create these recommendations for commissioners since December 2019.
Commissioner Larry Hurta voted against the recommended changes after raising concerns over the financial officer reporting to the city manager and not to the council, as well as the length of the term for city commissioners.
As it currently stands the financial officer is appointed by the city commission and Hurta said that the commission has had issues with previous city managers where it has been difficult to get certain information, and that he wanted to prevent that situation from occurring again.
Hurta made a motion to remove Proposition C from the vote with the other propositions for later consideration, but no commissioner seconded the vote and it died.
If changes to the charter are approved by voters, the council term length will go from two years to four years.
Hurta said that he felt the term length was too long, and would require too much of a commitment from community members interested in being on the council, making it harder for people with families to serve the city in that capacity.
The recommended changes will now be voted on by citizens at the May election. The changes will be 16 separate items for the community to vote on, allowing for certain portions of the charter changes to be voted down without the whole set of recommendations being voted down.
Each proposition requires majority vote to pass.
The city’s current charter was written in 1909. In 1999 the city attempted to change the charter, and those changes were voted down by the community.
Palumbo said that the members of the review board chose to start by reviewing the original charter and the 1999 recommended changes, and used the 1999 document as a starting point for their recommendations.
“They updated it and made it current to state law,” Palumbo said.
CHANGES TO THE CHARTER
- Proposition A: Incorporation, Form of Government, Boundaries and Official Map
- Major changes include changing the form of government to a council-manager form, instead of the current commissioner form.
- Proposition B: Powers of the City as Allowed by State Law
- Changes powers of the city by combining them into one section that states the city has all power granted to it under the state law.
- Proposition C: City Council and Officers
- Changes include removing a number of sections, providing for a mayor and a mayor pro tem to act if the mayor is unable, and provides for city staff.
- The changes would also allow for all city staff to be under the management of the city manager and reorganizes section on municipal court to be in line with Texas Government Code.
- Proposition D: Ordinances
- Changes include requiring only one reading for most ordinances instead of two as is currently required, and allowing for emergency ordinances, adopting the charter to current state law.
- Proposition E: Financial procedures
- Amends sections to be consolidated and states that the city should act in accordance with state law.
- Adds the requirement that the city change auditors every five years.
- Proposition F: Taxation and tax liens and liability
- Changes the section to be in accordance with state law that the city already follows.
- Proposition G: Elections
- Changes the section to be in accordance with state law that the city already follows.
- Proposition H: Initiative and Referendum
- Allows city to operate within state law in accordance with initiative, which is the right of the people to petition to vote on an ordinance, and referendum, which is the right of the people to petition to vote to overturn an ordinance.
- • Proposition I: Vacancies, forfeitures, and how to fill a vacant seat
- This section is only used if the term limit for commissioners is changed to four years. In a four year term limit vacancies can be filled by appointment in the first year, or by special called election in the 2nd through 4th years.
- Calls for forfeitures to be determined by council members for illness or misconduct.
- • Proposition J: Franchises and public utilities
- Changes this section to be in consistent with Texas state law.
- • Proposition K: General Provisions
- Adds general provisions Palumbo said are “usually found in a home rule city charter”.
- Changes this section to be in consistent with Texas state law.
- • Proposition L: Council allowed to edit charter
- Allows the council to edit the charter by rearranging and renumbering it, as long as no substantive changes are made to the meaning of the charter sections.
- • Proposition M: Repeals obsolete provisions
- This section repeals old and obsolete provisions that are now covered by state or federal law, or within the general powers of the city as they are already understood.
- • Proposition N: Recall of council members
- Changes the percentage of registered voters required to petition to recall a council member to 15 percent, down from 35 percent.
- City Manager Mark Rohr stated the board made this change as a way to balance a longer term time for council members
- Proposition O: term and term limits
- Changes the term limit from two years to four years for council members.
- Sets a term limit for two four year terms or eight total years on council.