During Thursday’s virtual meeting Marshall city commissioners approved a contract to begin work on the North Washington Avenue Streetscaping project in downtown Marshall.
The project was approved by a vote of 6 to 1, with Commissioner Doug Lewis voting against the project.
City Manager Mark Rohr said that this is a portion of the larger downtown redevelopment plan created by the city as a proponent of the Mobilize Marshall plan.
The contract for this portion of the project was given to Casey Sloane Construction at the price of $375,800 for the 7,000 foot renovation.
““The goal of this project is to make Marshall a destination,” said Commissioner Larry Hurta.
The project will address the streets and sidewalks on North Washington Avenue, along with the infrastructure in place there.
Public Works Director Eric Powell said during the meeting that the foliage, light posts, benches, trash cans and planters along the street will all be addressed during the renovations.
“The staff looks at that plan (mobilize Marshall) every day, and we work from that to make these recommendations to the city, based on what the public wanted to see changed about their town,” Rohr said.
Powell said that parking would not be affected by the renovations, and that the sidewalk length with not be extended, but rather a bumper will be added to the street.
Also during the meeting Tourism and Marketing Director Mallori James presented the commission with two applications for the city’s new Small Business Grant program, which were both approved by the commission.
Luxury Nail and Spa and Central Perks both applied for the maximum grant amount of $2,500 under the program, and were awarded the funds by city officials.
The grant program is still ongoing, and interested businesses may apply if they fit the following criteria:
- Qualifying businesses with at least three employees but not more than 50 may apply for grants toward eligible expenses that incurred after March 1.
- Businesses must be located within the city limit of Marshall.
- Eligible businesses include but are not limited to retail, food and beverage, personal care, automobile maintenance, education/training, art galleries, gyms, and small manufacturing businesses.
- Ineligible business types include financial institutions, RV Parks, apartment complexes, home based businesses, permanently closed businesses and nonprofit organizations.
The program is intended to reimburse local small businesses for the expense of purchasing equipment and supplies that enabled them to adapt to the changing conditions caused by the pandemic.
For more information or to apply for the grant program go to www.marshalltexas.net.
Powell also presented commissioners with a contract for phase two of the 2020 street improvement program, approved by the city in March of this year.
The street improvement program is another portion of the Mobilize Marshall Plan, that the city public works department has been addressing for over a year.
This contract was approved unanimously by commissioners at the price of $597,000 for the pulverizing, reconstruction and the milling and filling of the roads previously approved by the commission.
Commissioners approved the abandonment of an easement covering 10 acres of land in the Henry J. Teal Survey.
Powell said that the city was approached by the land owner, who asked them to cap the wells currently on the property and to abandon it, since the land has not been utilized for a number of years.
The city agreed to do so, and Powell said that the abandonment of the easement was the last step in that process.
The Oct. 22 meeting also marked the last city commission meeting for two commissioners, Larry Hurta and Doug Lewis, who have served the city for the last four and a half years.
“I would like to thank both of these men for their dedicated work for the city of Marshall, and I know what a challenge it can be,” said Mayor Terri Brown during the meeting.
Both Hurta and Lewis’s commission seats are up for reelection this year, with both commissioners opting not to run for another term.
Before the start of the regular commissioner meeting, city officials also held an employee benefits trust meeting during.
Brown also read a proclamation declaring the month of October Domestic violence awareness month in Marshall, calling attention to the local Women’s center of East Texas for the work that they do for survivors of domestic abuse.