Harrison County commissioners recently traveled to Galveston for the 97th annual County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas Conference to fulfill their required continuing education hours.
“The commissioners are required to have 16 hours of continuing education per year,” said Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who attended along with Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin and Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb.
The continuing education hours are accomplished through conferences and trainings. Timmins said the state of Texas requires the mandated continuing education hours in order for the elected officials to remain in good standing.
“They are very enlightening,” Timmins said. “You get to learn things that you thought you knew, but there’s been a change because these laws change daily.”
This year’s theme was “Strategies for Success.” The education program sponsor was V.G. Young Institute of County Government, a part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. At the conference, judges were provided, for instance, specific information on current judicial topics while the commissioners’ education track focused on county roads, such as speed and weight limits and traffic control, as well as grants, technology contracts and subdivision regulations.
Mauldin said he, too, found the four-day conference to be very informative.
“There were over 300 people in attendance from all over the state,” said Mauldin. “It is an opportunity to gain continuing education hours that are required for all elected commissioners and judges.”
He noted the variety of topics presented ranged from legislative updates to the redistricting process after the upcoming census.
“You learn a lot from the classes but sometimes even more from networking with county officials from all over the state,” said Mauldin. “It is always interesting to find out how other counties are operating and to have someone to call on for questions and information.”
Ebarb also found classes to be helpful. Classes he attended included: Working with the Legislature, Subdivision Regulations, Negotiating Technology Contracts, Redistricting on the Horizon, Public Information Act, County Tax Rate, and Budgeting.
“All the classes were interesting, but some stood out more than others,” said Ebarb. “The sessions on redistricting, county tax rate and budgeting always are interesting to go to and listen to some of the other ideas from Texas counties to see how everyone is handling these issues.”