The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved, on Tuesday, the preliminary 2021 summer road construction plan, which calls for a proposed 19.619 miles of reconstruction.
“A portion of this year is being funded through the CTIF grant from TxDOT,” explained County Road Administrator Luke Davis.
This past October, the county accepted a $901,867 County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant to benefit the road and bridge department.
Davis said as grant funds come in, they’ll be able to add on more road repair projects for the summer road construction season.
He noted that of the 19.619 miles of road planned for reconstruction, 0.5 miles are designated for a special project at N. Marshall Industrial Avenue or County Road 4016, located in Precinct 4, off of US Highway 59 between Magnum Machine Shop and Master WoodCraft Cabinetry. The county will hire a contractor for the project, Davis noted.
“The road has a safety issue. It’s so much traffic going in and out. Something’s got to be done. Our crew is not going to be able to get there and do it,” he said.
According to the proposed plan, 7.541 miles are set to be reconstructed in Precinct 1. They include 1 mile on Waskom-Elysian Fields Road (County Road 1214), beginning 1.5 miles north of Farm-to-Market Road 451; 1 mile on Candyman Road (County Road 1219), starting at FM 9; 1 mile of Ireland Williams Road (County Road 1106), beginning at Web Rogers Road; 0.446 miles of a road yet to be determined; 0.9 miles of West Road (County Road 1311), starting at the Panola County line going east; 0.533 miles of Washington Road (County Road 1307); 1 mile of American Plant Road (County Road 1104), starting 1 mile south of Frontage Road; and 1.662 miles of Key Farm Road (County Road 3038), beginning at FM 2625 going south.
In Precinct 2, a total of 4.710 miles of road are planned for reconstruction. Roads are: 1.810 miles of Cox Road (County Road 1001); 0.600 miles of Monigold Road (County Road 1004), starting east from Birmingham Road; 1 mile of Lotta Road (County Road 2705), beginning at FM 9; and 1.300 miles of Lotta Road, beginning at FM 134.
In Precinct 3, a total of 4.950 miles are proposed for reconstruction. Roads are: 1.5 miles of Smelley Road (County Road 3601), starting at Peter Bonner Road, heading west; 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), beginning west from Laforge Road, which is half in Precinct 4; 0.55 miles of Noonday Road East (County Road 3700), starting west from Hickey Road, which is half in Precinct 4; 1 mile on Country Club Road East, (County Road 3417), starting west from Lansing Switch Road; and 1.3 miles on Maple Springs Road (County Road 3405), starting east from Lansing Switch Road.
In Precinct 4, a total of 1.918 miles are proposed for reconstruction. Roads include 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting west from Laforge Road, which is half in Precinct 3; 0.55 miles on Noonday Road East, beginning west from Hickey Road, which is half in Precinct3; 0.330 miles on North Grand Avenue (County Road 4700); 0.167 miles of road on Lake Street (County Road 4701); and 0.271 miles of Green Drive (County Road 4209).
The plan also calls for 5.565 miles of seal coat layered roads.
“In precinct 1, you’ve got 1. 6 miles; precinct 2 you’ve have 1 mile; precinct 3 has .965 miles; and precinct 4 has two miles,” Davis said of the roads to be seal coated.