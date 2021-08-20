The Harrison County Commissioners Court along with county extension agents garnered great success recently, receiving top awards at respective state conferences.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court came out on top, winning the 2021 Texas Extension Association of Family and Consumer Science (TEAFCS) County Judge and Commissioners Award out of 254 counties. The award was presented by the Texas Extension Association of Family and Consumer Science. Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield accepted the award on the court’s behalf during the 2021 TEAFCS Conference Awards Program, held in Tyler.
“It was a big deal,” said Commissioner Hatfield, stating how significant it is to be selected out of all the counties statewide.
The commissioners court was nominated by local extension agent Louraiseal McDonald. The TEAFCS County Judge and Commissioners Award is presented to a court that has demonstrated strong support of Extension FCH programs. Nominees may be from any district.
Hatfield said he was honored to accept the award on behalf of the court.
“What was really exciting for me was to realize that out of 254 counties in Texas, that Harrison County Commissioners Court was picked number one,” he said. “It was really a great award. It was an overwhelming experience.”
Hatfield said he had the honor of sitting with McDonald, a second generation extension agent, and her mother, who was an extension agent in Louisiana.
“It was a great group of people — people from all over, down on the coast, to the Panhandle, out west,” said Hatfield. “It was just a great turnout.”
Hatfield thanked local extension agents, McDonald, Matt Garrett and their staff for what they do for the county.
“I’m so proud of Louraiseal and Matt,” he said. “It really felt good. And it wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for Louraiseal submitting all the paperwork. Louraiseal worked real hard to get us recognized.”
As part of the nomination process, McDonald cited examples of how the court has made a positive contribution to the county, state or national FCH/FCS program.
McDonald noted that since June 1, 2008, which was her first day in the county, the court has supported all of her family and community health programs.
“From 2008 to present, the court has been financially supportive of Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes (DWBW), Cooking Well with Diabetes, Cooking Well for a Healthy Blood Pressure as well as other healthy lifestyle programs,” she shared, giving an example.
“From 2008 to 2012, the court highly encouraged county employees to participate in Walk Across Texas. Each year the county employees logged over 5,000 miles with an economic impact of $165,396,” she added, listing many other activities the court has supported.
McDonald said the relationship between the court and extension office has been strengthened as a result of the court’s leadership.
“Harrison County employees’ and citizens health has improved,” she said. Thanks to the relationship, the Harrison County Extension Office is highly visible in the county.”
Hatfield said the court is honored to have received special recognition from not only the extension agency, but other county departments that have recently acknowledged their leadership.
“We are a team,” said Hatfield. “We were the number one court in the whole state. It really made me feel special to be part of this group, here.
“This is my third term and I am thoroughly enjoying doing what we do,” he said.
Extension agents honored
Also at the Texas Extension Association Family & Consumer Sciences Conference in Tyler, McDonald won first place state environmental education award for a six-week gardening program she coordinated.
“This was a team award with FCH agents in Rusk and Shelby counties,” said McDonald.
“During the shutdown everybody had to transition and do online program; so me and two of my coworkers decided to do an online program and we applied for an award and we won the state award and we also won the Southern Region (environmental education) award,” she said, noting she will receive that award in November at the National Extension Association Family & Consumer Sciences Conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The award-winning gardening program consisted of an in-person class and a virtual class that was live streamed to various cities. Participants received boxes of supplies to aid them to do the activity in real time. Through McDonald’s efforts, Community Healthcore clients were also able to learn basic gardening skills.
“If it not had been for your support as well as newspaper, radio and Matt was also one of our guest speakers, the program would not have been a success,” she told the court.
Fellow county extension agent, Matt Garrett, shined at the Texas County Agricultural Agents Association awards ceremony in San Antonio, bringing home a host of awards, including first place in audio recording, second place in educational video, third place for newsletter, third place for fact sheet, third place for promotional package, and third place for website/online content.
Garrett noted the promotional package highlighted the extension agency’s presence on Facebook, in the Marshall News Messenger and on KMHT radio. The fact sheet award relates to literature on forage and nutrition requirements for cattle.
“One that I’m most proud of is the third place audio recording (award) for our weekly radio show on KMHT radio,” said Garrett.
“This couldn’t be done without the entire office and of course the support that we get from you all,” he said of the court’s support.