The Harrison County Commissioners Court continued budget hearings, with a second round one last week, listening to the requests of the human resources director and district clerk.
The third budget workshop is set for today, starting at 9 a.m., in the historic 1901 Harrison County Courthouse.
During last week’s workshop, Human Resources Director Velma McGlothin said that while she usually requests a raise, she’s approaching the court this time asking that they consider a salary survey in efforts to upgrade the pay scale for county employees.
“I started in 1992. Our first survey was in 1993, and 14 years later we had our second in 2007, so it’s been (about) 13 years since we’ve had a salary survey,” McGlothin pointed out.
She noted currently every three years, the employees step raise goes up two-and-a-half percent. They also have been getting a cost-of-living adjustment.
“Actually I just think that that needs to be changed,” the human resources director said of the current grade and step pay scale. “To wait three years for a two-and-a-half percent increase, I just don’t think that that’s good.”
As far as cost of living raises, McGlothin said: “I appreciate the court for giving the cost of living increases, but most of the time that cost of living increase only pays for the increase in the premium on the insurance.”
She asked the court to consider upping the cost of living raise from $800 to about $1,200 to $1,500 this upcoming fiscal year.
“Like I say, I appreciate the $800,” she said. “I’m pretty sure all of our employees do, but if it is possible I’d ask you to consider more than $800 this time.”
Regarding the step increase for employees, Hatfield said expressed his support of that. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb agreed with the idea of a survey.
“We need to make sure we’re competitive, so we can maintain good employees,” said Ebarb.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin noted a salary survey has served as a useful tool for the sheriff’s department, in the past, as the department was able to make a comparison of salaries with other agencies.
“The sheriff’s office used a survey for their budget process. Come to find out they either made a little more or a little less,” said Mauldin.
District Clerk Budget
For her budget requests, District Clerk Sherry Griffis is seeking the implementation of an online attorney portal, a raise for her employees, a long overdue remodel of the office, laptop computers, a mileage increase and a computer upgrade.
Regarding the attorney portal, Griffis said the portal would allow attorneys access to their files without having to rely on her staff, especially during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“We do not have an attorney portal,” she said. “An attorney portal is something that’s going to help. We found out that it’s very necessary during the last three or four months through COVID.
“It will make access to where our tax attorneys, our attorneys through the AG (Attorney General’s Office), and different attorneys will be able to actually get on that portal and review the record and actually be able to print off records that they’re needing in support of their cases and things and not having to go directly through our office to check, to do the copies that they need (when they’re trying to get support) for judgments, and things like that,” Griffis explained.
She said an attorney portal will allow lawyers remote access to the court documents they need.
“I know several counties have it available to them and they keep asking why Harrison doesn’t have it,” said Griffis.
The district clerk noted her office has been extremely busy during the COVID-19 shutdown just doing copies for title companies, the tax office and Attorney General’s office, and expediting the documents for them quickly.
“The main thing for the tax attorneys is whenever they send out one case there may be 60 defendants in that one case; we have to serve every one of those defendants,” she explained. “Then they have to come back and see if they got served.”
She said during COVID19, they weren’t able to come to the office to check on the status of the service and research the records.
“If we had that attorney portal, they could see that for themselves,” said Griffis. “We wouldn’t have to answer these questions to them through via email, the phones, and things like that. We’ll just have to make sure that we can try to expedite that a little bit because I think we’re living with COVID-19 for the rest of our lives. So I think that’s going to be an issue throughout. I think it’s something we really need to investigate into, especially if we got shutdown again.”
Also in her budget, Griffis asked for a raise for her clerks, describing how diligent and hard they work.
“They’re there every day all day long doing e-files,” she said, noting they’ve always been busy with e-files even before the pandemic.
“We’re having more to file,” she shared. “We’re having more divorces; we’re having more CPS cases. It’s gotten crazy with filings and things.”
She described how underpaid her clerks are, considering their great responsibility.
“I have clerks that are making $11 to $13 an hour that are taking care of over $3.6 million in financials for the clerk’s office. I think that $13 an hour is not very much for that kind of responsibility,” Griffis said. “They have to know the laws; they have to know different things.”
The district clerk advised that she has two part-time clerks and six full-time.
“I have part-time financial clerk and then I have part-time family law and civil clerk,” she said. “I have two full-time criminal clerks and the rest are all civil, CPS and tax.”
Griffis said she’s not just advocating for her clerks, but for all clerks, including those in the county clerk’s office and the tax office.
“They’re the workhorses of the county, pretty much, all of our clerks are, and they’re kind of down at the bottom of our totem pole,” she said.
Griffis said she’s requesting a mileage increase in her budget due to the fact that her staff has to travel more to the jail annex to obtain defendants’ fingerprints in preparation of Zoom pleas that are now being held virtually due to the pandemic.