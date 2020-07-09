A heavy police presence surrounded the 1901 Harrison County Historical Courthouse, Wednesday, amid rumors of trouble possibly brewing as the commissioners court listened to appeals on the proposed removal of the Confederate statue.
“We didn’t know what to expect today,” County Judge Chad Sims told the News Messenger when asked about the police.
“We heard rumors; and certainly our law enforcement agencies — the county, police department — all of them were concerned and wanted to make sure that everybody here was safe; so there was an increased presence here.”
The rumor, which had circulated on several social media pages, including garage sale ones and the “Save Our Soldier” Facebook page, warned that out-of-town armed extreme groups representing both sides — “ANTIFA on the extreme left and hard-core extremists on the right” — would be present to cause trouble due to the hearing.
The rumor proved to be false as only unarmed local petitioners that are in favor of removing and relocating the statue were present to listen and respond, if allotted the opportunity.
A few men from the Save Our Soldier group were visibly armed and adorned with bulletproof vests as they stood outside near the statue. Fortunately, the tone of the meeting remained peaceful and all went well.
“As far as I know there’s been no event and we’re thankful for that — no problems,” Judge Sims said, following the meeting. “Everybody’s acting respectfully and peacefully and that’s exactly what we want to happen; so we’re grateful.”
Officers from Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety were all on guard to ensure a safe meeting.
“The folks had the opportunity to speak in front of the commissioners and then left in an orderly manner. We didn’t see anybody disrespecting anybody’s issues,” said Lt. Jay Webb with the sheriff’s office. “Everything ran smoothly.”
During the meeting, the court listened to the pleas of Susan Chamberlain, who has launched a petition on change.org against the removal of the statue, titled: Harrison County /Marshall Texas Save Our Historical Statues and Monuments
They also heard the request of resident Sherry Tiller, who is also advocating against the proposed removal and relocation of the 1906 statue. Each was given no more than four minutes to speak.
Their presentations come a couple of weeks after Marshall Against Violence president Demetria McFarland presented her case to the commissioners court, peacefully asking for the removal of the Confederate statue from the public’s eye because it’s a painful reminder of America’s dark history of racism and slavery.
Appeals to Court
In her presentation to the court Wednesday, Tiller shared that the statue is not just a piece of racial history.
“All of us know that we have one soldier on the east side of our beautiful, historic courthouse,” said Tiller. “He is not just a piece of racial history. He’s a piece of all of our histories.”
Offering a different perspective of the war, she contended that the Civil War was not just about slavery.
“It was also about industrialization,” Tiller said of the Civil War. “And the country could not agree about taxation either; the south would not agree to using the machinery even though it would allow them to make greater profit and not need as many laborers that they were using.
“It did not stop all the quarreling and the southern gentlemen decided to start seceding from the Union,” said Tiller. “This brought about a great Civil War.”
Tiller said on each side, the north and the south lost many young and old and old families during this war.
“When this war ended, it took a long time to bring the states back together,” she said. “Then in 1906, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, brought this statue of the young soldier to Marshall, Harrison County Texas and dedicated it to all of the fallen soldiers of the war.”
Tiller said the statue is now being called for disassembly and removal. Tiller, who boasts an engineering degree, said she’s researched that it would cost a pretty penny — about $1 million to disassemble the statue, which was made from granite in Llano and topped with white marble carved in Italy.
“So, it’s worth a lot of money,” she told the News Messenger.
“I would pray that all could come together in Christian harmony and show the world that the people of this county know our history, and that they can keep our soldier,” Tiller told commissioners.
The 77-year-old said she’s always considered the statue a piece of art.
“I have walked by it a many of times and it doesn’t scream slavery to me,” she told the News Messenger. “It screams: ‘My God, my God …. all those people lost their lives.’”
In her appeal to the court, Chamberlain noted that her petition has drawn more than 5,000 signatures so far, in favor of keeping the statue at its current location, on the east side of the courthouse.
“Over the last 11 days, we, the Save the Soldiers group, have gathered some 5,000 signatures from our diverse community, from so many walks of life that cover a range of age groups, all legal age to vote, but with all different skin tones,” said Chamberlain. “We want to keep it in place.”
Chamberlain said she would like to save all of the historical statues and monuments, but particularly the one here, in Harrison County.
“There are those who are following suit with the Marxism and the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement and those who (want to eradicate our history),” she said.
“Yes, we need to remember everything about the Civil War, because of everything that was accomplished by it, like the freedom of slaves,” said Chamberlain.
Noting some of her research, Chamberlain said she discovered that there were some freedmen that owned slaves, according to the 1860 US Census.
“But we need to remember and consider both sides of the northerners and the southerners, as for the 1860 Census shows that only 1.4 percent white citizens ever owned a slave,” she said. “Many never owned slaves or owned a plantation.”
She said the soldiers were just simple farmers who were drafted into a war.
“There were families that fought against each other,” Chamberlain said. “As per the local cemetery records, they fought against one another to defend their country land.
“And all they were trying to do was to defend their homes and their families; but we do owe them the honor of remembering them,” she said.
Chamberlain said she wishes people would take the time to look at each individual statue and learn the history. She said the Confederate soldier statue, at issue, represents the fathers and sons that never came home, even though it was a lost battle.
Chamberlain said she thinks the statue is a piece of art that locals and tourists, alike, can visibly see and touch. It’s one that’s recognized by the Smithsonian Museum, she noted.
She expressed that removing it will cause anguish for those that have both meaningful, treasured family memories around it. Instead, she asked the court to consider investing in a statue of a Harrison County legend, such as civil rights leader James Farmer, to be placed on the opposite side of the courthouse, “to represent their party,” she said of the opposing side.
“I think this will provide harmony with our soldier,” Chamberlain told the court.
Breaking down with emotion, Chamberlain shared she’s never witnessed the town so divided.
“For 20 years that I have lived in Harrison County, it has been a very peaceful, a very diverse … a unified community,” she said. “Up until recently, from a small group of people, not from our community, that have had so much hatred, they just want to cause division in our peaceful community.
“Please don’t remove our statue from where it stands,” she pleaded.
Those that have protested for the removal and relocation of the statue have led peaceful demonstrations, advocating their cause. McFarland, president of Marshall Against Violence, is local, as well as Educators for Public Service, a diverse group who has banned together to work towards a compromise on the current issue surrounding the statue.
Background
In her past presentation, McFarland noted that her petition for removal and relocation was prompted by the fatal officer-involved death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.
“This nation is experiencing a movement after the senseless murder of George Floyd due to systemic racism,” McFarland said during the June 24 commissioners court meeting.
Communities across the nation are now starting to call for the removal of Confederacy symbols, in the wake of protests over the May 25 officer-involved killing.
Attendees who wished to respond to Wednesday’s appeals were advised they had to sign up in advance for public comment. Members of the court were also unable to comment because it wasn’t an action item.
“This is just a presentation by the public,” said Sims.