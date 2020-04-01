Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Harrison County Commissioners Court will convene in a virtual meeting today, beginning at 8 a.m.
The meeting will be conducted through the Zoom video conferencing service and by audio conference call. The county has provided elected officials and department heads the information to log into the video or conference call.
Residents may watch the virtual meeting live on the Harrison County Judge Facebook page, at facebook.com/harrisoncountyjudge, beginning at 8 a.m.
“Also, there will be an audio recording of the meeting,” county officials said.
For copies of the audio recording, contact Harrison County Judge Chad Sim’s office at (903) 935-8401.
Items on the agenda for consideration include:
- Consider approval of the sheriff’s department to purchase a yearly renewal maintenance agreement for generators at the Main Jail and Annex Jail in the amount of $4,472;
- Consider approval to expend courthouse security funds to replace two security cameras in the main courthouse tax office;
- Consider approval of mandatory direct deposit for all county employees, which will be included in the county personnel policy, effective April 1, 2020;
- Consider approval of a pre-paid card agreement for employees who do not maintain a financial account that qualifies for mandatory direct deposit;
- Consider action regarding solid waste disposal site operations;
- Consider 2020 Title IV-E contracts;
- Consider action regarding the ratification to approve the fuel master fuel management system maintenance agreement at the county airport;
- Consider action regarding the approval of the ratification relating to county personnel matters associated with the COVID-19 virus;
- Consider approval of the proclamation declaring April as “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” in the county;
- Consider approval of the proclamation declaring April as “Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month” in the county;
- Consider action to approve the declaration of local disaster by the county judge.