The Harrison County Commissioners Court will listen, today, to the appeals of three local residents, regarding the proposed removal of the 1914 Confederate statue from the east lawn of the historic county courthouse.
On the agenda to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting regarding the issue are Susan Chamberlain, Sherry Tiller and Elea Merchant. Chamberlain has launched a petition on change.org against the removal of the statue, titled: Harrison county /Marshall Texas Save Our Historical statues and monuments.
Their presentations come a couple of weeks after Marshall Against Violence president Demetria McFarland presented her petition to the commissioners court, peacefully asking for the removal of the Confederate statue from the public’s eye because it’s a painful reminder, to particularly African Americans, of America’s dark history of racism and slavery and ties to white supremacy.
Today’s presentations will be given during the commissioners court’s regularly scheduled meeting, beginning at 9 a.m., on the second floor of the 1901 historic county courthouse.
Because the presentations will be given during the public comment portion of the meeting, no one will be able to respond to the address.
In her past presentation, McFarland noted that her petition for removal and relocation was prompted by the fatal officer-involved death of George Floyd.
“This nation is experiencing a movement after the senseless murder of George Floyd due to systemic racism,” McFarland said during the June 24 commissioners court meeting.
Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man died May 25 when a white Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer pressed his knee to his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, despite Floyd’s outcry for relief.
The death, caught on video, prompted outrage across the country regarding the alarming number of deaths of unarmed black citizens killed at the hands of police.
Communities across the nation are now starting to call for the removal of Confederacy symbols, in the wake of protests over the May 25 officer-involved killing.
Since McFarland’s June 24 presentation to the commissioners court, Marshallites have flooded the members of the court’s emails, weighing in their concerns on the matter, and mainly urging for the removal/relocation of the statue.
“The statue was provided by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which was a group established in part to provide monuments to honor Confederate soldiers who fought in the Civil War for the right of newly seceded states to continue to enslave and terrorize a critical mass of the population,” Chris Oliver wrote in his letter addressed to the commissioners court. “The statue is of a young, armed Confederate soldier and its inscription presents a theme that laments the loss of that fictional solider as well as a lost opportunity to continue the socio-economic benefits of slavery (due to the defeat of the Confederacy in the Civil War).
In a book titled Fourteen hundred and 91 days in the Confederate army, which documented a journal kept by Marshall soldier WW Heartsill, the author notes that Heartsill believed firmly that the North was the aggressor in the conflict and was also a strong supporter of the institution of slavery.
According to a Jan. 19, 1906 article of the Evening Messenger, Marshall’s newspaper, Heartsill was one of the speakers to give an address at the 1914 dedication of the statue.
Bill Elliot, a member of the WW Heartsill Camp No. 2042 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, recently gave his insight, sharing the history of organizations and auxiliaries of the Confederacy, explaining that it’s a patriotic, historical, non-political and non-racial organization whose intent is to “keep the memory and the respect of the Confederate and Union soldiers, of both groups, alive for the sacrifice and suffering that they went through.”
He said in soldiers’ minds, they were fighting for their’ state’s rights to secede from the Union.
“I’m not going to judge them and I’m not going to say what they did was right; but I’m not going to say what they did was all wrong,” said Elliot. “They thought they did what they thought was right. So, slavery, we all know was a bad thing, and we do, but it was a way of life. It was wrong back then; but we’ve learned from that, have we not?”
Letters to the Court
In his letter to the commissioners court, Oliver said the statue is currently available for viewing 24 hours-a-day and thus continues to offend generations of people who do not support the ideals of the Confederacy due to the Confederacy’s overwhelming support of slavery and oppression for a selected few.
“We seek to dignify the community in this space by becoming more inclusive in our words, actions, and in this case our institutions,” Oliver wrote. “Thus, we seek removal of the statue due to the strong groundswell of support of the community and because, in view of history, it is a step in the direction of decency.”
Oliver continued his letter, writing a rebuttal to comments that have been offered in support of keeping the statue at the courthouse. He argued that the removal of the Confederate statue would not erase history.
“When presented truthfully, Confederate soldiers (1) fought violently to keep slaves enslaved, and (2) for the economic prosperity that slavery could continue to bring to the slave owner. That disposition would be considered criminal today and presents a moral conundrum that has no reverent place in today’s society,” said Oliver. “Removal of a monument that is clearly offered to praise and honor the efforts of that engagement is no more an erasure of history than a removal of a statue of Satan would be in a Christian setting. What removal does represent is a step away from hypocrisy and a step towards genuine efforts of inclusion of all in the community.
Crystal Clark echoed his sentiments. In her letter to the court, she said she’s asking for the statue’s removal as a former resident of 20 years, and with parents, family and friends who still reside in Marshall.
“It would make me so proud to see such progress in Marshall as it is long overdue,“ Clark wrote.
She said Marshall should be a place for everyone to feel love and to be welcomed.
“Put the statue in a museum if need be; just please take it down and let people see the beautiful courthouse without that relic staring them in the face,” she urged.
The commissioners were also forwarded a message sent to the Harrison County Historical Commission’s Facebook page from resident Ermene Ford. She suggested it be moved to the City Cemetery as an act of respect to both sides of the issue.
In a letter addressed to Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, Donald Seals Jr. expressed his thoughts on the issue, offering a historical insight.
“As a lifelong resident of the community and one who teaches history, my obvious first inclination is to understand the historical roots of a problem before considering potential remedies,” said Seals.
Seals said as demonstrated by a substantial amount of primary source evidence, the Confederate States of America valued slavery and white supremacy above all else, using “states’ rights” ideology as the primary legal defense by which they attempted to justify their position.
“In fact, the Confederate leaders themselves openly admitted that the ‘foundation’ and ‘cornerstone’ of the new Confederate nation was based on racial inequality and chattel slavery, and not generically on the abstract ideology of states’ rights,’ Seals explained.
Seals cited an excerpt from Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens’ famous 1861 Cornerstone speech, which is said to be not only a reaffirmation of the institution of slavery but the alleged justifications for it. Seals said in addition, each Confederate state issued its own declaration of secession which specified the reasons for secession.
“Slavery features prominently in these documents,” Seals noted as he pointed out the Declaration of Secessions for Mississippi, Georgia, and Texas.
“Because the historical evidence, such as the aforementioned examples, clearly demonstrates that the Confederate States of America prioritized slavery and white supremacy, the Confederate statue situated on public property downtown is problematic to say the least,” said Seals. “This statue celebrates values that are contrary to both the majority of public opinion and American law: ‘All men created equal’ in the Declaration of Independence, Fourteenth Amendment ‘equal protection under the law’ clause, 1964 Civil Rights Act, 1965 Voting Rights Act, etc.”
Seals said he supports the Educators for Public Service group’s effort to find a reasonable compromise to remove the Confederate soldier statue from public property in downtown Marshall.
“I certainly appreciate that you are likely being pressured by both sides on this issue, but maintaining a statue on public property that celebrates values that are contradictory to the majority of public opinion and the law, not to mention a direct insult to black residents, is not a viable option,” Seals wrote. “Let’s move this statue into a museum where our community can learn from the mistakes of history rather than celebrate them.”
Sonnesha Garbutt also wrote an appeal to the court on the matter, suggesting that the statue be relocated to what she feels would be its right home, inside a museum. Reflecting on arguments to keep the statue on the courthouse grounds, Garbutt asked whose history are they trying to preserve.
“There is no representation on the square to really tell the story of the history of Marshall during that era,” she wrote. “A lone statue with the words Confederacy screams it’s less about history and more about the Southern regions inability to get over the loss of the war. The statues historically were also used as scare tactics to make sure that blacks kept their place.
“If this statue remains then my request would be to add on the square a new hanging tree like the hanging trees that use to sit in front that same statue years back; or a statue of a slave with some representation of the murders that took place on that same square as to never forget history, because this is the argument of opposition,” said Garbutt.
She noted the statue has always been an issue in the black community; they just never felt their voiced mattered enough to make such request until now.
“You have a chance to bring about true change, to put historic monuments that can be placed in context of the period they represented in a museum — not as a romanticized figure to some, and a horrific figure to others,” Garbutt wrote the court.
Commissioners also received phone calls regarding the issue. One of them was from resident Narcie Crosby who called commissioners to offer empathy for the pressure that commissioners face right now, and to express her concerns on the matter, on behalf of her and her husband, Tony Crosby.
“I grew up in Marshall, always thought of it as a piece of history and that we were teaching our grandchildren with using the statue to teach, but I’ve come to really understand and believe that that’s a patronizing view and that the way we can teach is to remove,” said Crosby, suggesting to relocate it to a cemetery where soldiers are buried.