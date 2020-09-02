The Harrison County Commissioners Court, on today, will consider a proposal from Jerry Cargill to erect a statue of Marshall native, civil rights leader and Wiley College Great Debater, James Farmer Jr., on the grounds of the historic 1901 county courthouse.
The topic will be discussed at the court’s regular meeting, which starts at 9 a.m., in the commissioners courtroom of the historic courthouse.
Cargill, a local businessman who has invested in several downtown renovation projects, initially mentioned the idea during the court’s Aug. 19 meeting in which the commissioners court listened to several pleas concerning a petition for the removal and relocation of a 1906 Confederate statue, located on the east side of the courthouse lawn.
During the meeting, Cargill suggested erecting a statue of Farmer in celebration of the city’s own rich Black history.
“There’s more history that’s happened here that’s never appreciated and I think other than trying to tear down or change history I think we need to accept the fact that Black history is super important to this community,” Cargill said during the Aug. 19 meeting.
Cargill said he became aware of Marshall’s illustrious Black history after returning to retire a few years ago and accepting an invitation to sit on the board of Wiley College, which is a historically black institution.
“That’s opened my eyes to things that I didn’t realize was in Marshall’s history,” he said of joining Wiley’s board. “Marshall, Texas has a richer Black history than any city in the state of Texas. Wiley College is a freedmen’s college. It was founded in 1873 by freedmen slaves. There’s more Black history that’s come out of Wiley College than any place probably in the country. And I wasn’t aware of that. Black history in this community is rich, but it’s not celebrated; it’s not appreciated; it’s not known.”
He noted that sit-ins that aimed to integrate local restaurants in the ‘50s and ‘60s, for instance, were led by college students, particularly Wiley.
As an ode to the town’s Black history, Cargill suggested placing a statue of Farmer, who not only founded the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE); but, also at age 14, made history as a member of the now-renowned 1935 Wiley College Great Debaters team, defeating the University of Southern California — the reigning champions at the time — during an age of racial inequality.
“I think we need to recognize that Black history is important. I think we need to consider… whatever we do… I think this (area) needs to have a statue of a Black leader onsite,” Cargill said at the Aug. 19 meeting. “And I think Mr. Farmer, who was the originator and co-founder of CORE, (and) one of top civil rights leader of the United States should be the first person. He was also raised in Marshall, born in Marshall and educated in Marshall. I think we should put his statue on the square.”
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, who, on Aug. 19, had made a motion to approve action that would move the request to relocate the Confederate statue forward, but quickly withdrew his motion after it was met with no second, told the News Messenger on Tuesday that he was surprised to see Cargill on the agenda for a presentation to propose a statue since a committee had already been appointed a few years ago, for that particular purpose.
“I believe this is a mistake because a presentation was given in September of 2017,” said Timmins. “During that time it was suggested a committee of Harrison County citizens be formed to determine who all could put things on the grounds.
“We never received a report from any committee, which led me to believe this was a delayed process,” he said.
“I also believe that this is the wrong time to bring this up because of the tensions in our county,” Timmins said, referring to tensions surrounding the proposed removal and relocation of the Confederate statue.
“Why did they not consult with the original members of the committee?” Timmins questioned.
Past Farmer statue proposed timeline
According to News Messenger archives, a statue of Farmer was initially proposed back in September 2017 by the late city commissioner and historian Gail Beil in her capacity as president of the Friends of the Wiley College Debate team to pay homage to Farmer.
At the time, nearly a dozen of citizens addressed commissioners, voicing their support for the proposed memorial to be erected on the west side of the grounds.
Beil advised, at the time, that the statue would be paid for by public funds — not by the county.
Beil stressed, at the time, that the idea of a statue, erected in honor of the civil rights leader, was a topic of discussion long before tensions arose throughout the nation over whether or not Confederate monuments should be removed due to the fact that they serve as an offensive reminder of slavery and racial oppression, to some.
She noted that she along with Commissioner Timmins had started working on coordinating the presentation of the project in May 2017 after Hank Thomas, one of the 13 original Freedom Riders, attended the dedication of the Texas State Historical marker for Farmer in downtown Marshall, and shared with students during a visit to Marshall High School that he’d like to return to the city and dedicate a statue in memory of Farmer, who was organizer of the historic 1961 Freedom Rides.
In order to bring a greater notoriety to Farmer and his legacy, the Melvin B. Tolson/Denzel Washington Forensics Society of Wiley College and the Friends of the Wiley College Great Debaters spearheaded the effort.
In March 2018, Beil reported to the commissioners court that the Friends of the Wiley College Great Debaters group was getting closer to its goal of erecting a statue in honor of the civil rights leader and had opened a bank account to accept the funds.
In April 2018, in a News Messenger interview with the debate team, then Director of Forensics Christopher Medina noted that the preparation for a statue was already complete. The team only needed to raise the money for the purported $117,000 price tag, which did not include the cost of installation or its pedestal.
Beil had also advised that March that a sculpting company for the project had already been found. A sketch was also completed.
Agenda Items
In other business at today’s meeting, the court will:
- Conduct a public hearing for a “No Thru Trucks” sign placement on Bailey Cut-off, which is County Road 3812, in Precinct 4.
- Consider approval of a “No Thru Trucks” sign placement on Bailey Cut-off, which is County Road 3812, in Precinct 4.
- Consider approval of a notice of joint election between Harrison County, local cities and schools to be held on Nov. 3, which includes early voting branch locations and extended early voting hours;
- Conduct a public hearing and discussion on the proposed tax rate and proposed 2020-2021 budget;
- Conduct a public hearing on proposed 2020-2021 salaries, expenses and other allowances of elected county officials;
- Consider action to ratify property tax collection increase of $354,116 for the new fiscal year.