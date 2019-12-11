City Commissioners plan a vote to approve a resolution to hold a special called election for commissioner for district two at Thursday’s meeting.
The resolution comes after the resignation of Gail Beil, who resigned from her spot on the commission for health reasons on Nov. 21.
If approved the special election will be May 2, 2020.
The agenda also includes a resolution to suspend CenterPoint Energy’s effective date for its proposed increase in rates in the Beaumont/East Texas Division.
If the city does not approve the resolution and no action is taken by Dec. 19 the new rates will be considered effective.
The proposed rate change includes an increased base rate for residential customers, going from $24.01 to $28.75 while decreasing charges based on consumption.
For commercial customers the proposed base rate will decrease, from $36.56 to $31.50, while increasing the commodity charge.
Commissioners will also hear the second reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 14 of the Code of Ordinances which regulates garbage, trash and weeds.
The ordinance, if approved, revises the schedule of refuse rates, providing for monthly charges, and establishes an effective date of Jan. 1, 2020.
The city will hear the first reading of two ordinances amending the 2019 annual budget to appropriate funds for projects approved by the City Commission and provide for year-end adjustments in selected departments.
Representatives from Knuckols, Duvall, Hallum & Company will also be present at the meeting to present the findings of the audit of city’s 2018 fiscal year.
Commissioners will also consider the approval of a contract with Casey Slone Construction Company for the Perkins Building project.
AEP/SWEPCO will also present a check to the city in the amount of $13,900, for recognition of the city’s participation in the 2019 Load Management Program.
The city has been presented a check for the last 10 years by AEP/SWEPCO for their role in the program.
The commissioners meeting will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall, located at 401 S Alamo.
All city commissioners meetings are open to the public, and any community members interested in addressing the commission can do so during the citizens comments portion of the meeting.