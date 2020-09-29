Marshall city commissioners will consider next steps on the animal adoption center project during a Special Called Commissioners meeting Thursday.
During the virtual meeting commissioners will consider one resolution, the consideration of a design build amendment to the contract between the city and Berry and Clay Construction for the construction of a new animal adoption center.
If approved, the resolution would include adoption of the drawing designs and specifications included within the Design Build Amendment, and authorize the expenditure of $1,599,974 as a stipulated sum for the project.
City Manager Mark Rohr previously stated that the stipulated sum, or guaranteed maximum price, would prevent the city from facing cost over runs for the project.
The GMP, along with other safe guards within the contract, would also prevent a long delay on the construction of the new sight, with Rohr stating that for each day the project goes over the timeline the company has to pay $1,000.
In June of 2020 city commissioners approved the contract with Berry and Clay Construction, with plans to spend two months creating plans for the new animal adoption center before presenting them to the commissioners in September.
The project is slightly behind schedule, with commissioners considering the agenda item in October.
If approved, Rohr previously said that the project construction will likely take up to eight months, which would have the new shelter completed around June or July 2021.
The new sight for the animal adoption center will be located at 2502 East Travis Street, and was gifted to the city by the Marshall Independent School District in exchange for an access road to the nearby schools that would help with traffic flow in the area.
Thursday’s commission meeting will be held virtually, for more details on how to participate or view the meeting go to www.marshalltexas.net.