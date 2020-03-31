City of Marshall Commissioners will host a special called virtual meeting Wednesday to consider extending Mayor Terri Browns Marsh 26 declaration of local disaster.
Commissioners will meet virtually at 12 p.m., and community members are able to watch the meeting via cable or on the groups Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net.
The extension of the declaration of local disaster is the only item commissioners will consider during the meeting.
Brown issued the original Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease last week in conjunction with Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
The declaration was a result of the first positive test of the coronavirus (COVID-19) being reported in Harrison County.
The City of Marshall Emergency Management Team composed of representatives from the City of Marshall, Harrison County, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System – Marshall and the Marshall – Harrison County Health District continue to meet on a regular basis to review developments and make appropriate responses to safeguard the community.
The declaration states:
Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease
WHEREAS, the disease Covid-19 currently poses a significant health risk to the residents of the City of Marshall and has been declared a World, National and State Health Emergency; and,
WHEREAS, the Covid-19 disease was confirmed to exist in Harrison County as of March 26, 2020; and,
WHEREAS, as City of Marshall Mayor, I have concerns regarding finite accommodations for an influx of local Covid-19 patients, personal protective equipment shortages for emergency response personnel and the potential for the escalating spread of the disease in pandemic form; and,
WHEREAS, it is necessary to preserve and protect the public health of the residents of the City of Marshall with the disease already present in the County; and,
WHEREAS, on the date of this declaration, the Harrison County Judge has also issued a declaration of a public health emergency.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY TERRI BROWN, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF MARSHALL, TEXAS:
- That a local state of disaster and public health emergency is hereby declared in the City of Marshall pursuant to §418. l08(a) of the Texas Government Code.
- Pursuant to §418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, the local state of disaster and public health emergency shall continue for a period of not more than seven (7) days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the Marshall City Commission.
- Pursuant to §418.108© of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster and public health emergency shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the City Secretary.
- Pursuant to §418.108(d) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster and public health emergency activates the Marshall Emergency Management Plan.
- Pursuant to §418.108(g) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster authorizes the Mayor to control ingress to and egress from the City of Marshall and to control the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises within the City of Marshall.
- All officers and employees of the City of Marshall, including without limitation all law enforcement officers employed by the City of Marshall and all emergency medical personnel employed by the City of Marshall, are hereby authorized and directed to cooperate to the fullest extent allowed by law with the health authority designated by the City of Marshall pursuant to Chapter 121 of the Texas Health and Safety Code to enforce any and all communicable disease control measure by said health authority pursuant to Chapter 81 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or other applicable law.
This declaration shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance. ORDERED and DECLARED this 26th day of March 2020.
Terri Brown
Mayor, City of Marshall
Citizens are urged to follow following the Centers for Disease Control’s national guidelines and the Executive Order GA-08 by Governor Greg Abbott.
It has been expressed that our community practice Social Distancing which includes:
- Restrict physical contact and publicly used areas.
- Maintain a safe distance of six (6’) feet between individuals.
- Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more per Executive Order of Governor Abbott.
- Residents should not visit nursing homes, retirement, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
- In accordance with the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors. Residents may still utilize drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options through the Executive Order.
- Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.
- If soap is not available, use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. All persons should remain in the home if one person in the home exhibits symptoms.
If you are experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing, been exposed to a sick traveler or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, contact your healthcare provider immediately. Be sure to call before going to your doctor or an emergency department to prevent any potential spread.
The public is also welcome to participate in a video call or conference call to commissioners to make public comments during the meeting.
The city of Marshall is utilizing the Zoom video conferencing service to present the meetings.
To participate in the video conference call (to be seen and heard via video chat by commissioners during the citizens comments portion of the meeting):
- Go to http://www.marshalltexas.net
- Scroll to down the bottom of the page
- Click on City Commission Virtual Meeting
- Click the link under Join Zoom Meeting
- You will be asked to download a computer plug-in.
- Once the plug-in downloads you will be taken to the meeting
- To participate in the audio conference call (to be heard by commissioners and community members watching the meeting without being seen, though your telephone number will be displayed):
- Go to http://www.marshalltexas.net
- Scroll down to the bottom of the page
- Click on City Commission Virtual Meeting
- You can use any number under One tap mobile or Dial by your location.
- Dial the number on the page
- Once the number has been dialed and the meeting code has been entered you will be joined to the meeting.
All participants will be muted upon entrance to the meeting and remain muted unless chosen to speak by the moderator. During the Virtual Video meeting, the public will be allowed to interact during citizens comments by raising their hand in the meeting.
To raise your hand during citizens comments for the virtual meeting, go to the bottom of the screen and click on the more button and click raise your hand. The moderator will acknowledge your turn to speak by unmuting your device. Your device will be acknowledged by the last three digits or letters of your device name.
Once a participant is unmuted they must provide their name and address. If the participant does not want to divulge their address over the virtual video call device, the participant can send their information to the moderator via private chat. This must be done prior to them speaking.
The participant for an audio call will have to divulge their name and address to the moderator over their device or they will not be allowed to speak. This also must be done prior to them speaking.
Each participant will be allowed three minutes for public comments unless extended time has been requested prior to the start of the meeting.