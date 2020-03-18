A public hearing regarding the rezoning of property located at 1103 S. Washington Ave. will occur during the city of Marshall’s special called commissioners meeting this Thursday.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at City Hall located at 401 S. Alamo in Marshall. During the public hearing community members are welcome to come forward to discuss the proposed rezoning of the land.
The public hearing is a separate item from the meetings citizens comments portion. Community members can address the commission about anything during the citizen’s comments portion of the meeting, while the public hearing is a later agenda item specified for the zoning issue.
The land is owned by Mickey Boles, who is applying for the rezoning of property to change its use from a single family residence to a financial services office space.
The planning and zoning commission recommended approval of the rezoning ordinance by a unanimous vote.
The second reading of an ordinance regarding the city’s ability to restrict animals from city park facilities will also be considered during the meeting.
Public Works Director Eric Powell explained during the first reading of the ordinance in February that it is a result of earlier contract negotiations with the Marshall Youth Softball Association and the Marshall Baseball Association, during which the groups expressed concerns over dogs being brought to league games at Airport Park.
Both leagues expressed concern over the animals scaring children who attend games, and asked the city to put up signs restricting their access to the park. To do so, the city is required to pass this ordinance before signs can legally be erected.
Commissioners will also hear from Acting City Attorney Scott Rectenwald regarding the legality behind city officials advocating for ballot propositions for the upcoming May 2 election.
Rectenwald will review his prepared report, as well as answer any questions posed by commissioners.
Commissioners will also consider the scheduling of upcoming city meetings Thursday.
A closed session regarding “real property” as well action from the meeting potentially allowing city staff to execute an agreement for the sale of property discussed in the session will occur during the meeting as well.
All city commissioner meetings are open to the public. The city is currently encouraging community members to stream the meetings at home on the groups Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net. Any public comments for the commission can be sent to Stormy Nickerson, city communications representative, at Nickerson.stormy@marshalltexas.com and will be read aloud to the commission due to the coronavirus.