Marshall City Commissioners will consider a resolution to support of re-designation for State Loop 390 the U.S. 59 relief route and future I-369 during Thursday’s virtual commissioners meeting.
The proposed project, organized by the Texas Department of Transportation, calls for the construction of a new location roadway between U.S. 80 and I-20 on the east side of Marshall.
According to TxDOT, the approximately 6-mile roadway, designated as State Loop 390, would be designed to interstate standards — four lanes divided and frontage roads where needed.
A public hearing on the proposed tax rate of $0.542160 per $100 valuation for the 2021 annual budget will also be held during the commissioners meeting Thursday. This is the same tax rate as last year.
An ordinance to adopt the 2021 budget will also be presented to commissioners during the meeting.
City Manager Mark Rohr will present an ordinance to the commission for the approval, which will affix and levy 2020 ad valorem taxes for the use and support of the municipal government of the cty of Marshall for the 2021 fiscal year at a rate of $0.542160 per $100 of property value.
Commissioners will also consider spending over $50,000 as an incentive for Marshall Economic Development Corp. for Project DC 2020.
They will also consider approval of the second reading of an ordinance amending the 2020 budget to appropriate funds for projects previously approved by the City Commission.
Public works director Eric Powell will also ask commissioners for an extension to the contract with Liquid Caustic Soda for the water treatment plant in Marshall during the meeting.
Powell will also present on an ordinance for commissioner approval that would amend Chapter 31 “Water and Sewer” Article III, titled, “Industrial Wastes” by deleting sections 31-18 through 31-32 and replacing them with new sections 31-18 through 31-33.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth will present to commissioners on Thursday about the addition of a no left turn sign from Northbound Indian Springs onto East Travis during school zone hours.
The intersection is near Sam Houston Elementary and would provide easier traffic flow and additional safety for students, their families and school staff.
Commissioners will also consider approval of a resolution amending the early voting dates to align with Governor Greg Abbott’s proclamation which extended early voting.
On July 27, Abbott extended early voting to lessen the spread of COVID-19 in Texas by extending the time polling places will be open for to 17 days before the Nov. 3 election.