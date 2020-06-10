The Marshall City Commission will consider updating the city’s governance policy during Thursday’s virtual city commissioners meeting at noon.
The governance policy is the policy that concerns mayor and commission relations, commission and staff relations, roles, agenda procedures, and meetings. According to the city’s meeting agenda that document was last updated in 2017.
Also on the agenda for the meeting are two public hearings on ordinances amending the official zoning map presented by Director of Community and Economic Development Wes Morrison.
The first public hearing and amendment is regarding a 3-acre tract of land located at 2810 North East End Boulevard. The amendment would change the property zoning from a single family detached to agriculture and estate. Bobby Pierce, of Marshall, is the property owner and applicant.
The second public hearing and amendment being presented by Morrison is regarding an almost 1-acre tract of land located at 316 Murphy Drive.
The amendment would change the zoning on the property from planned development to duplex, triplex, quadraplex. Rhett Skinner of Marshall is the property owner and applicant.
Commissioners will also consider the second reading of two ordinances approved at the last commissioners’ meeting at the end of May.
The first is an ordinance amending the Chapter 24 entitled “Signs and Billboard Regulations” specifically Section 24-9 entitled “Free Standing Signs” which was approved by unanimously by commissioners.
The amendment excludes free standing pole signs specifically located within 3,000 feet of Interstate Highway 20 right-of-way from any height or area requirements currently in place, which restrict signs to 40 feet and area to 250 square feet.
The second ordinance is an amendment to the official zoning map regarding a 4-acre tract of land in the Thomas Iden Survey, commonly known as 2502 East Travis Street, which is owned by MISD.
The ordinance is part of a deal between the city and Marshall and MISD for a location for the new animal shelter, which will be on two of the acres being rezoned.
The other two acres will be utilized to create a road to the junior high school to help the school district address traffic issues during pick up and drop off times.
The meeting will be hosted at noon on Thursday utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call.
Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during citizen comments or the public hearing can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.