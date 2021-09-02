The city of Marshall, thanks to three generous donations from private donors, was able to extend the days for the annual Wonderland Festival of Lights to encapsulate an extra two days.
After the city’s Wonderland of Lights Committee met on Sept. 1, a unanimous vote from committee members was made to expand the dates for Wonderland of Lights 2021 to run from Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 23.
“We would like to thank the donors for their generous contributions, allowing us to continue with the tradition of having the lighting ceremony the day before Thanksgiving,” Chair of the Wonderland of Lights committee, Veronique Ramirez said
The full updated hours for the event are:
- Wednesday, Nov. 24 – Thursday, Dec. 23 (closed November 25th for the Thanksgiving holiday)
- Thursday & Friday: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Closed Mondays for maintenance
- Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be reserved for private rentals with the exception of Nov. 24, and Dec. 21 through Dec. 23, which will be open to the public.
Ramirez said that the committee was approached by interested community members, who asked what the price tag for extending the festival to its regular hours before Thanksgiving Day would be.
“We talked about it, and then we received a few very generous donations, which was enough for us to extend the festival,” Ramirez said.
She also thanked Eric Powell, the city’s public works director, and his employees who volunteered to work the extra two shifts, since the city is required to have city staff operating a few of its booths.
Though staff members have been secured for the extra days of celebration, Ramirez said that the organizers are still looking for volunteers to staff the remaining days.
She said that organizations such as the Marshall Regional Arts Council and Cypress Women’s Club have volunteered to operate certain attractions within the festival, and she challenged other organizations within the community to follow suit.
“I would like to ask the public to consider contributing their time on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26 as we need volunteers to operate Santa’s Village, Skate Shack, Carousel, Train Station, and Visitors Center,” Ramirez said.
The opening ceremony of Wonderland of Lights has been moved back to the night before Thanksgiving.