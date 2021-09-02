This year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America on September 11, 2001 in which 2,977 persons were killed in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The victims included 343 firefighters and 69 members of law enforcement and other first responders who perished that day.
Two events were planned in Marshall to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks this year, with plans altered for the annual prayer service to make it compliant with COVID-19 safety protocols, and plans canceled completely for the annual memorial stair climb event due to rising COVID-19 cases.
9/11 memorial prayer service
To honor and remember those who were killed in the attacks 20 years ago, community members are invited to a brief evening remembrance ceremony that will be held on the east parking lot of the Harrison County Courthouse at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
“We want to make sure that everyone in our community is aware that the remembrance ceremony to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th will be held this year in the evening, rather than in the morning, as we have done in years past,” Christina Anderson, who serves on the planning committee of the Harrison County Firefighters Association, said. “Since it is the 20th anniversary, we wanted to plan a different type of remembrance ceremony which will include luminaria displayed around the historic courthouse.”
Danny Butler, Assistant Fire Chief of Harrison County Emergency Service District No. 2 in Nesbitt and member of the planning committee, explained that part of this year’s remembrance will be a beautiful display of luminaria, with battery-operated tea lights in white paper bags, all around the historic Courthouse.
“We plan to have more than 300 luminaria displayed around the historic Courthouse to represent and honor the 343 firefighters and 69 members of law enforcement and other first responders who bravely answered the call that tragic day. Their heroism, and the heroism of others who responded that day, saved many, many lives. We must never forget the sacrifices of that day 20 years ago,” Butler said.
The Marshall Fire Department and the Harrison County Emergency Service District No. 1 (West Harrison) are scheduled to each bring a ladder truck, between which the American flag will be flown for the ceremony. The Harrison County Firefighters Association Honor Guard and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will post the colors for the service.
Gary Smith, Fire Chief of Harrison County Emergency Service District No. 2 in Nesbitt also serves on the planning committee, and explained that the remembrance service this year will also include the firefighters traditional Ringing of the Bell.
“The Ringing of the Bell is designed to honor and pay respect to firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty,” Chief Smith said.
He also shared that the ceremony will include a Remembrance Call that will be much like what is known as Last Call at a firefighter’s memorial service. It will also include the playing of a bagpiper’s rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
Dr. Eric Hillman, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at East Texas Baptist University, will play “Taps” for the ceremony. Dr. Hillman is a veteran of the Houston Police Department where he served as officer, sergeant, lieutenant, staff attorney and police academy instructor.
Anderson said that the ceremony will be brief this year, due to the current increase in cases of COVID-19 and the delta variant in Marshall and Harrison County. She said that the event will be entirely outdoors, with all safety protocols and guidelines followed at the ceremony.
“Just as we are profoundly grateful to those who currently serve or have served in our military to bravely protect our nation and preserve our Constitution, we, as a community and as a country, are also profoundly grateful to all firefighters, members of law enforcement, and other first responders. They put their lives on the line each and every day to keep us safe,” Anderson said. “This is particularly true in 2020 and 2021 since they, like other brave frontline workers, have served so selflessly during this dangerous pandemic.”
Memorial Stair Climb
Earlier this week, organizers announced that plans for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event this year were canceled, due to concerns over growing COVID-19 infection numbers in Marshall.
“With deepest regret we have decided to cancel this year’s stair climb. Even though this is mostly an outdoor event, there are a few bottleneck and small enclosed areas that we feel could potentially cause a problem with an unknown COVID infection,” a Facebook post on the event read. “ We do not want to encourage a situation that could potentially limit the availability of first responders in multiple departments across our region.”
The post continued to ask community members to keep all first responders in their prayers as they again enter into uncertain times in dealing with the pandemic in the area.