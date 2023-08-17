Communities in Schools of East Texas and the State Burners MC held a school supply giveaway at Marshall City Park over the weekend to provide over 300 fully loaded backpacks to students ahead of the 2023-24 school year.
The Back to School Supply Giveaway event was open to the community to support students and parents preparing for the upcoming school year at Marshall ISD. Hundreds of backpacks loaded with additional school supplies and free meals including hot dogs, chips and drinks were given out to those in attendance.
“At the end of every school year, we get together to see what the needs are for students, and what we can do going forward to make each year better for the students,” said Communities in Schools of East Texas Program Coordinator JaDana Hygh. “One of the big needs this year was school supplies.”
The Back to School Supply Giveaway was presented by the Communities in Schools of East Texas and the State Burners MC, with local donors including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Max Flow Chemicals, Galilee Baptist Church, Full Gospel Holy Temple, New Point Church of Christ, Wiley College, Kroger and Whataburger.
“Most of our students that serve are socially and economically disadvantaged, even small things like a pencil can be a hardship for them,” said Communities in Schools of East Texas President and CEO Bobbie Hurd. “We try to make sure that they have everything they need when they get to school to succeed and be able to focus on their classwork.”
Volunteers who participated in the Back to School Supply Giveaway event included Marshall ISD sophomore Inaki Torres, MISD senior Asia Harrison, MISD senior Kelton Taylor, Judge Crawford, Ayrika Bennett, Chad Hygh and Corey Hurd.
Communities in Schools national was established in 1977 and the Communities in Schools of East Texas was founded in 1995 with the Deep East Texas program added later in 1999. The organization brings site coordinators inside schools and partners with local businesses, social services agencies, health care providers, and volunteers to help students meet their academic needs. The Communities in Schools of East Texas program covers 10 school districts in the local area to benefit students with services including food, school supplies, health care, counseling, and academic assistance.
“We try to notice key little things,” explained Hurd. “We try to look for those students that are kind of in a shell and students that are overlooked. We build a relationship with them, and we build a relationship with their parents as well, and that kind of takes time sometimes,” said Hurd.
“We find out what’s going on at home, because we know if everything’s going good at home, that baby can come and focus on school,” said Hurd.
The Back to School Supply Giveaway held at Marshall City Park on Saturday marked the first event hosted of its kind by the Communities in Schools of East Texas program and is poised to become an annual event in the future. After receiving donations from the community throughout the weeks leading up to the event, the giveaway was described as a great success that the organization hopes will get bigger and bigger every year.
“We cover so much, and you just try to fulfill the needs of the students, the families, the schools, and the community,” said Hygh.
“Anytime we see any kind of needs, we just jump in there, try to figure out what the need is and how we can fix it,” said Hurd.