Communities in Schools of East Texas (CIS) will present its first annual Community Resource Fair, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 to highlight services available to students and families.
“The Community Resource Fair will provide students and families with information and resources from local community organizations,” noted JaDana Hygh with CIS. “These resources will include health, family support services, mentoring opportunities, education, summer activities, etcetera.”
Games, activities, free haircuts, a $350 Whataburger raffle prize, and Kona Ice will be in store. Students and families are invited to attend this free event.
Participating entities include: Anjetta King Fatham Realty, Burkes Outlet, Calabri, Christy’s Safe Haven, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Department of State Health Services, ETCADA (East Texas Counsel Alcohol & Drug Abuse), Exclusive Barber and Beauty Academy, GW Carver Community Center, Healthcare Express, L&L Counseling, Marshall Family Dental, Maximus/Healthy Steps, MISD Dyslexia Program, Premier Home Health, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, Trinity Sitter Service, Wellness Pointe and many more.
The event is co-sponsored by Whataburger as a portion of the raffle prize proceeds will be donated to Communities in Schools of East Texas.
According to its website, Communities In Schools is a national organization that ensures every student, regardless of race, gender, ability, zip code, or socioeconomic background has what they need to realize their full potential in school and beyond.
“Communities In Schools works by bringing community resources directly into schools through embedding a trained local coordinator whose sole focus is helping connect students with additional supports to help them learn, advance in grade level and graduate,” the website states. “During the 2021-2022 school year, CIS provided services to more than 1.8 million young people and their families in 25 states and the District of Columbia. Together we are building a powerful change movement made up of superintendents, principals, teachers, parents, community partners, CIS alumni, and students committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations.”