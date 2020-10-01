Last week Marshall’s community and economic director Wes Morrison sent in his resignation letter for his position with the city.
Morrison’s last day with the city will be Oct. 13, and city spokesperson Stormy Nickerson said that a posting for the job position was posted on the city’s website on Tuesday this week.
“We wish Mr. Morrison well in his future,” Nickerson said.
Morrison said that the decision to leave the city was not easy for him, but that he knows it is the best decision for his career and his future.
“Marshall will always be my hometown, I am thankful that I had the opportunity to be a part of accomplishing some great things that moved the city forward over the past six years,” Morrison said.
According to his letter of resignation, Morrison will be accepting a position in another community that is seeing exceptional growth.
“I feel that it is the best time for me to move on to the next chapter,” Morrison said. “I look forward to coming back to visit and watching Marshall continue to prosper.”