Open Arms Foundation, Kings and Queens Community Center and Heavy Hitters bikers club will host their annual Community Bike Ride and Toy Drive, this Saturday, in the spirit of Christmas.
“We’re inviting kids to come and get the toys,” said Shereka Newson, one of the organizers.
“It’ll be first come, first come,” said Newson. “We’re going to give out toys and snack bags.”
“Different bikers will be coming out,” she shared.
For the event, motorcyclists from throughout East Texas will rally together to collect toys, to be delivered for the Christmas season.
Toy collection sites include Red Da Barber at 2045 S. High St. in Longview; Tower Honda at 600 E. Loop 281 in Longview; and So Fresh & So Clean Fades at 3541 Gilmer Road in Longview.
The bikers will make their way from Gum Valley Center at 2013 S. Mobberly Avenue in Longview, starting at 9 a.m. and proceed to the collection sites before making their final destination to Soul Palace on 612 S. Carter Street in Marshall.
Children are invited to come to Soul Palace for the toy drive and to meet the bikers, starting at 10 a.m.
“There are several biker teams,” said Newsom.
All riders are also encouraged to bring a $10 toy and wear a helmet for the ride.
All donations will benefit families served by the Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center in Gladewater and the Open Arms Foundation in Marshall.
Sponsoring motorcycle clubs are: Hawg Riders, Tha Truth, Urban Creed, Unique Riders, East Texas Performance, Cotton Club, Heavy Hitters and Jazzy Jewels. Clubs represent the Marshall, Longview and Gladewater areas.