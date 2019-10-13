It was all ants on deck, at least fireants that is, for the 37th annual FireAnt Festival Saturday. The event is hosted by the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber director Stacia Runnels said that the beautiful weather brought more community members to the event than last year.
“We couldn’t ask for better timing, it’s beautiful and people are able to come out and enjoy it any time of the day,” she said.
There was something for everyone to do at all hours of the event, according to Runnels.
Annual events like the dance competition, gurning competition, and the cupcake battle went off without a hitch.
Children were able to enjoy the children’s play area, with a free petting zoo, face painting and bounce houses.
“There is something to do for everyone, any time of day, there is always something going on,” Runnels said.
There was also a number of annual competitions that the chamber hosted, including the annual soap box derby and the crowning of this year’s Fireant King and Queen.
The 2019 winners this year were London Gribble from Hallsville High School and Davion Williams from Marshall High School.
The students were chosen from a group of FireAnt Princes and Princesses from area schools.
From Elysian Fields, Mary Grace Roos and Tyler Choi were named FireAnt Princess and Prince. London Gribble and Justice Nelson were Princess and Prince from Hallsville. Sarah Horan and Lawson Green were Princess and Prince from Harleton High School. Darbi Hill and Davion Williams were Princess and Prince from Marshall High School. Anna Jackson and Christian Stephens were Princess and Prince from Waskom High School.
The winners selected for the FireAnt King and Queen are chosen by an outside panel who looks at the students’ grades, extracurricular activities, character and service projects.
The evening concluded with entertainment and a street dance under the shadow of the beautiful downtown courthouse.