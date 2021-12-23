A group of community members have gotten together to donate holiday hams to first responders in the Marshall area for the seventh year in a row.
President of Texas National Bank Wes White said that this year 238 hams were purchased from Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Hallsville, all of which were donated to local first responders.
“It’s a great thing each year, something to show our first responders that we care, to show them that they’re appreciated,” White said.
Of the donated hams, 120 of this year’s hams were donated to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, 67 to the Marshall Police Department and 51 to the Marshall Fire Department.
Volunteers gathered early Wednesday morning to personally deliver the gifts to each of the local departments.
“It’s something they appreciate, and they use, and a way for us to show our support every year for our local first responders here in Marshall,” White said.
Sponsors for this years donation include Texas National Bank, Marshall Homecare and Hospice, Marshall Ford, Marshall Maverick Chevrolet, Ronnie’s Paint and Body/Wrecker, H&W Powersports and Marine, Century 21 Select Group’s Brad Burris, Henson Enterprises, Jim and Tiffany Ammerman, Ralo’s Used Cars, East Texas Septic Service’s Randy Pilkington, Jim Davis, Texas Representative Chris Paddie, Noble Wealth Advisors Kenny Knox, Texas Truck Outfitter’s Robert Parkinson, Josh Maness, and Kenneth Hill.