It’s a long road ahead for cleanup efforts, following last week’s destructive storm, but everyone is pulling together to assist with recovery.
“We’re all in this together. We’ll get through (it),” said Harrison County Road Administrator Luke Davis as he updated the Harrison County Commissioners Court on recovery efforts Tuesday.
Davis said road crews have been working around the clock since the severe storms, along with strong winds, hit the area, knocking down power lines and trees.
“We’ve got about 85 to 90 percent of the roads open. And that’s just cutting a hole (big enough) to get traffic through,” he said.
Nevertheless, trees will still need to be removed. Davis said the road and bridge department is focusing on the clean-up efforts all while trying to juggle its ongoing summer road construction program.