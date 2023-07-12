Members of the development team and city staff will host a community forum next week regarding the proposed Blue Buckle Building housing project.
The event is planned for July 20 at Memorial City Hall, and will be open to the public from 6 to 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
The forum will offer community members the opportunity to learn more about the proposed project from the developers, Aventurine One LLC and Oracle Consulting Services, along with Garnett Johnson, the community development director for the city.
The project was originally brought to city council in March, when the development team requested approval of a letter of support from council for the project.
The letter allowed the development to move forward with obtaining federal and state funding, since the project will be a development specifically designed for Section 42 low income housing.
The project itself would create 48 loft-style housing units within the vacant Blue Buckle Building, located at 200 South Columbus St. in Marshall. It was originally projected by the team to be around a $20 million investment.
The development team previously stated that they planned to use historical tax credits along with low income tax credits to fund the investment and grow the project.
Former Housing Authority Director Tom McClurg addressed the issue at the time to council, emphasizing the city’s need for more housing options such as these for the community. He stated that the housing authority is constantly searching for additional affordable housing options for community members, with more applications submitted than housing currently available.
Council approved the letter of support, though Councilmember Amanda Abraham voted against the project at the time.
Later in the year, the Planning and Zoning commission denied the same project’s application for a special use permit to create the housing project in downtown Marshall.
The denial was passed with a four to one vote at the time, with Commissioner Ken Moon voting in favor of awarding the special-use permit and fellow commissioners Melisa Lewis, LaDarius Carter, Gayle Keys and Jacob Fulbright voting against the endeavor.