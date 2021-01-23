Marshall Against Violence (MAV) and Nu-town Revitalization Group teamed up with the community on Saturday to gather both food and monetary donations for Mission Marshall.
Set up near Christus Good Shepherd on Grove Street, MAV organizer Demetria McFarland, Nu-town Revitalization Group organizer Tasha Williams and volunteer Tia Williams, spent more than an hour gathering canned food donations for Mission Marshall.
The 'Souper Bowl of Caring,' a nonprofit organization, partnered with the volunteers in order to help replenish needed food items.
The items received were donated to Mission Marshall immediately after the food drive ended. Community members were asked to bring the following items to be donated; cereal, peanut butter, canned fruits, canned vegetables, pasta, rice, beans, soups and canned meats.
Many food items were collected with the drive and delivered straight over to Mission Marshall.