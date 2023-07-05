Community Healthcore has announced a uniform drive for grades Pre-K through 8 to benefit the students and families of Marshall ISD.
The uniform drive is seeking donations either new or gently used for navy or khaki bottoms (shorts, pants, skirts, or skorts), red, navy or white uniform tops (shirts must have a collar, belts, navy uniform dresses, and white or black socks.
There are multiple donation sites which are set up to accept donations from the community through July 31. These include the following locations:
- 107 Woodbine Place, Longview
- 1500 West Grand Ave., Marshall
- Marshall Chamber of Commerce, 110 S. Bolivar St., Marshall
The uniform drive for the community was created to help support the families of Marshall ISD and to raise awareness about the services provided by Community Healthcore, as well as their local organization for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, also known as IDD.
“We service members in the community who have a learning disability that is also coupled with a dual diagnosis of a mental health concern as well,” said Community Healthcore IDD Crisis Coordinator Gwendolyn Johnson. “When individuals have a crisis, my department steps in and provides resources and training to help them and guide the families through that crisis situation therapeutically as opposed to punitively.”
Community Healthcore partners with local businesses and institutions, including school districts, to train and provide one-on-one resources to those in need. The uniform drive is another way the organization can provide mental, emotional, and behavioral health services to the East Texas area. After all of the uniforms have been collected through the end date of July, they will be dispersed evenly in the local area school districts for students and families with economic needs.
The Community Healthcore organization has multiple locations in the East Texas area. With clinicians serving communities in 23 counties, they provide treatment, prevention, and outreach services to more than 16,000 children, families, and adults annually. They are both a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic and a Joint Commission Accredited Behavioral Health Care organization.
If you need immediate assistance, you can call the Community Healthcore 24/7 Crisis Hotline at (800)-832-1009.
“This is what we do,” said Johnson. “We know that Marshall ISD has a lot of students that are in need and we thought this would be a great idea to help.”