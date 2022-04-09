LONGVIEW — Community Healthcore is kicking off a new internship program that will allow college students in the field of psychology to garner real world experience before entering the workforce.
Community Healthcore (CHC) will offer some college students in the field of behavioral health the opportunity to participate in a paid internship program. The program will allow the students to work side-by-side with industry professionals as they serve individuals and gain valuable experience they will need before entering the workplace.
The Behavioral Health Intern Academy (BHIA), funded through the Community Healthcore by SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) grant, is a new program that will allow third- and fourth-year students majoring in psychology or related fields the opportunity to join Community Healthcore professionals as paid interns, working real-life experience in the field of behavioral health.
Gina Mitchell, Community Healthcore of Longview’s Intern Recruiter and Mental Health First Aid coordinator, said the BHIA will be an exciting opportunity for both the college interns and CHC staff.
“The colleges and students are excited, and the program has been met with enthusiasm during program presentations and careers fairs,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Currently we have a number of students going through the interview process with the hopes of coming onboard as interns. Our first intern just started this week. It really is exciting.”
The program targets students in their third- and fourth-years of college, or students who are involved in masters programs. The students can be in the process of pursuing degrees in human services, behavioral health concentrations such as psychology, counseling, social work or a field that meets the criteria of a Qualified Mental Health Professional (QMHP).
Interns will receive experience working in behavioral health fields while observing center practices, touring specific departments, and shadowing adult and children clinical settings. The students will also receive training in completing assessments including the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) screening, and National Outcome Measurements (NOMS).
Mitchell said the BHIA will be extremely important for all interns because it will provide experience to enhance their “textbook” education and provide for supervised hands-on opportunities.
“It gives them a look at what their day will be like as a counselor, a therapist or a social worker,” Mitchell said. “The program is important to us because it fosters these interns with the hope of perhaps bringing them on board as employees upon graduation, ensuring that we have a strong workforce able to meet the needs of the community.”
Relationship-building is essential to any behavioral health field, and BHIA students will learn the value of this during their internship, CHC officials said in a statement. Interns will cultivate a relationship with the individuals and families they serve each day.
“Outside of their university education, the program hones in on building relationships with our individuals served by training the interns on Mental Health First Aid,” Mitchell said. “This training in and of itself focuses on providing the interns with tools they can use when interacting with individuals who are at risk of suicide or self-harm, listening in a non-judgmental way, how to have appropriate conversations, and not being afraid of asking the tough questions.”
Mitchell said she is excited about the possibilities of working with the BHIA students and what it will mean for the overall continued impact of Community Healthcore in East Texas.
“I love my job, and I love my CHC family and what CHC stands for and means to our community,” she said. “They have services that touch the lives of all ages, from pregnancy through the entire lifespan. They are emphatic and truly care about what the individuals served are going through. All services available are geared to help restore dignity to the individual and enable them to find their place in life again.”
For more information on the Community Healthcore Behavioral Health Intern Academy, contact Mitchell at 903-932-6224, or by email at gina.mitchell@communityhealthcore.com.