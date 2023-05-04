Community Healthcore conducted a youth mental health first aid session at the Marshall Public Library last Friday through their Timothy Stewart Memorial for Suicide Prevention and Awareness Foundation.
The class was held in response to the national teenage suicide crisis.
“Just getting different people’s perspectives based on their position [in the community] was the best thing about the training,” said Community Healthcore Mental Health First Aid Outreach Worker and Site Coordinator Katie Roberson. “Just being able to sow out some resources within the community is going to be the biggest barrier and setback, especially in Marshall, where we just don’t have a lot of resources.”
East Texas residents may get mental, emotional and behavioral health care at Community Healthcore. Their mission is to assist people in achieving their dreams, dignity and independence.
The behavioral health clinic receives state money regularly to conduct free mental health first aid training for schools and teachers. This time, Roberson and Patti Brady from Community Healthcore decided to expand the training programs. For the first time, the group sponsored public classes in Texarkana, Longview and now Marshall.
Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Marshall Public Library auditorium began filling up with a variety of people, primarily social workers and organizations, who provided insight into what the community needs in terms of the city’s youth. Almost every participant had a personal connection to a mental health story. The program included a variety of exercises to keep participants interested.
Some included getting guests acquainted with their manuals through definitions and common signs and symptoms of various mental health disorders. A game called “fact or fiction” was played to break down certain stigmas around suicide. In addition, guest roleplayed in which each group was given a scenario of a person with mental health difficulties with the goal of following a five-step action plan dubbed “ALGEE,” which stands for Assess, Listen, Give and both letters E standing for Encourage.
“The most important part would be to be able to take the five-step action plan and to be able to use it and practice it outside of the classroom so that they feel comfortable asking questions like, ‘Are you thinking about suicide?” said Roberson.
On May 19, Community Healthcore will provide another training class in Atlanta.
“We are an early intervention group,” said Roberson. “The sooner that you are able to notice those signs and symptoms of a mental health challenge, especially depression or suicide, the better off that youth or adolescent is with being able to get help, achieve wellness, and not go down a bad path.”
Community Healthcore encourages residents who are in need of mental health services for themselves or loved ones to call the clinic intake number at (800) 416-8253.