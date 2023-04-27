In response to the suicide crisis occurring nationally amongst youth, including even locally, the Community Healthcore Foundation will host a community Youth Mental Health First Aid class starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Marshall Public Library.
The class, which will end at 3:30 p.m., is sponsored in partnership with the Timothy Stewart Memorial for Suicide Prevention and Awareness.
“The trainings are provided free to the community through the Community Healthcore Foundation — Timothy Stewart Memorial for Suicide Prevention and Awareness,” noted Patti Brady, Community Development Specialist in the Community Healthcore Marshall office.
According to UCLAhealth.org, suicide is the second leading cause of death in the nation, among people ages 15 to 24. UCLA Health reported that statistics from National Alliance on Mental Health show nearly 20 percent of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide and nine percent have made an attempt to take their lives.
With such alarming statistics, both the Community Healthcore Foundation and Timothy Stewart Memorial for Suicide Prevention and Awareness aim to bring awareness locally by providing training and education for suicide prevention in the East Texas community.
The Timothy Stewart Memorial for Suicide Prevention and Awareness, whose sole mission is education and awareness of the crisis, is named in memory of Timothy Stewart, a 2006 Hallsville High School graduate, who died by suicide in 2020 at the young age of 31.
“Timothy’s mother, Linda Andries of Hallsville, started the memorial in honor and memory of her son to bring much needed education and awareness of suicide prevention for youth and adults in our communities,” shared Brady.
Friday’s class is for anyone interested in learning more about helping youth struggling with a mental health challenge.
“Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (age 12 to 18) who is experiencing a mental health challenge or is in crisis,” said Brady. “Youth Mental Health First Aid is primarily designed for adults who regularly interact with young people.”
She noted that the course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. The five-step action plan consists of teaching how to assess for risk of suicide or harm, listen non-judgmentally, give reassurance and information, encourage appropriate professional help, and encourage self-help and other support strategies.
Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including ADHD) and eating disorders.
“Mental Health First Aid uses role-playing and simulations to demonstrate how to assess a mental health crisis; select interventions and provide initial help; and connect young people to professional, peer, social, and self-help care,” the course overview states. “Participants do not learn to diagnose, nor how to provide any therapy or counseling — rather, participants learn to support a youth developing signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in an emotional crisis by applying a core five-step action plan.”