The Marshall community and surrounding areas have responded with overwhelming support for two sisters who lost their home in a house fire last month while away on a cruise.
The two sisters, Brenda Dillard and Jennifer “Jean” Brazzell, were displaced after a Sept. 5 fire burned down their home at 2108 Carter’s Ferry Road in Marshall. They returned from their cruise vacation to nothing but ruins.
Dillard said through the benevolence and compassion of so many people, she and her sister, who were caretakers of the family home, now have an all furnished place to stay.
“We’re thankful for everything everybody has done,” said Dillard. “We’re expressing our gratitude to family, friends, the community and local churches, who willingly gave.”
She said donations included everything from bed frames to a washer and dryer, a TV and towels.
Dillard acknowledged coworkers at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview for collecting donations to aid them. She also thanked a myriad of churches from Marshall to Harleton to Longview for their monetary donations. Organizations such as Unified Trail Riderz, Yulonda’s Beauty Shop, Soul Palace, Rogers Exxon, East Texas Sports Center and more also rendered support.
The outpouring of love was touching.
“That goes to say it depends on how you treat people. If you treat people right they’re going to always see you in a good light,” said Dillard.
She’s amazed at how the community always seems to rally together in the time of need.
“Some people have their own political standpoint but it doesn’t matter when it comes to the community’s (response in the time of crisis),” said Dillard. “I’m not a lawyer or doctor, I’m just little ol’ me and the people reached out.”
“We’re grateful and thankful for all what the people have done,” she said. “God replenished everything for us. We were just blessed with everything.”