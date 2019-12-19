In response to the Dec. 5 officer-involved shooting of 31-year-old Demetrius Williams in Marshall, a community meeting will be held tonight to bring interested parties together to inspire positive change.
“Our goal is to organize and educate the community about ways to use this tragic incident as a springboard to bring about change in Harrison County,” said Dallas activist and Marshall native, Ernest Walker, who led a peaceful protest in the matter last week.
Thursday’s community meeting will begin, 7 p.m., at Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church at 1011 Indian Spring Road in Marshall.
It is hosted by the organization, CENTERED, which stands for “Coalition of East Texas Neighbors Together Engaging Residents Empowering all Demographics.”
Speakers will be Walker, fellow Dallas activist Eric Price, Debbie Walker and the church’s pastor, Michael Mitchell.
Ernest Walker said while they did get some negative reaction to the protest, they also received some positive feedback, with people from all races sharing concerns they have in the community and expressing they were glad they were getting involved.
“Our goal is not to discuss the case in particular because that brings out too much passion right now,” said Walker. Instead, “my goal is to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”
Walker said with just months away from college graduation, Williams was obviously trying to change his life, but unfortunately didn’t happen fast enough.
He invites anyone who has concerns about the lack of resources in the area or has been a possible victim of police brutality to come to tonight’s meeting.
“If you have a problem, I don’t care what color you are, we are a coalition,” he said, adding they are there to help.
Walker’s wife, Debbie, who is also a nurse, said the coalition is there to assess the needs of the community to make it a better place.
“Part of the reason we’re having the community meeting is to take a community assessment to see what some of the needs are there in the area,” she said. “This meeting is open to everyone but we want to somehow have a bridge between our faith community, governmental entities and the community at-large to see what type of support systems we can provide.
“Essentially, we’re trying to turn this unfortunate incident into something good, have something sustainable,” said Debbie, adding they want to support not only Marshall, but the surrounding areas as well.
The group thanked Pastor Mitchell for the use of his church building.
“We’re going to have a youth representative from his church also because our goal is to have something sustainable,” said Debbie.
“This is not a black or white issue,” added Ernest. “This is an economic issue because people in certain economic demographics are more susceptible to not accessing the services that are offered and as well are underserved.”
Debbie said they also want to offer their service to victims of police brutality. Ernest said they appreciate Sheriff Tom McCool’s response to their peaceful protest by inviting them and immediate members of the victim’s family into his office to hear their concerns. The activists said they would love to see other law enforcement officers follow in his footsteps and hope the sheriff reconsiders his recent announcement to retire.
“We are calling for the sheriff not to (retire); we want him to seek reelection because we believe he can be a bridge,” said Ernest. “The community wants to work with him to bring about change.”