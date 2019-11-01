A family set up a free haunted house on Ark Street in Marshall this Halloween.
Omecia Haggerty spent all day yesterday setting up a walk through haunted attraction on her front lawn for community members to enjoy.
“We always try to do something fun for Halloween,” Haggerty said, “We really wanted to make this special for the kids this year.”
Haggerty said that her family are big into Halloween spirit every year, but this year they wanted to do something unique.
She runs the The Marshall Lil Mavs youth football league, and was inspired to set up a fun Halloween attraction for them.
“It was a special thing for our youth league, but we also wanted to make it accessible for everyone in our community,” shey said.