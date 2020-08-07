Lifelong Marshall resident and Administrative Assistant to the Marshall chief of police, Sarah Sheneman, 57, passed away Thursday after a brief battle with cancer, leaving the community, police department and many friends and family in mourning.
Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth said, “Sarah’s kindness, daily smile, and love for each member of our department will be missed! The Marshall Police Department is forever grateful for the life of Sarah Sheneman and her years of service to the city of Marshall.”
Along with her over 20 years time spent as the Administrative Assistant to the Chief of Police, Sheneman is known in the community as a member of the Marshall Police Association and for keeping the nursery at First Methodist Church for a number of years, according to her cousin Brad Adcock.
“She really has made a difference in Marshall,” Adcock said.
The MPOA released a statement, saying that Sarah was a long-time member of the organization and served in many roles, including secretary and treasurer.
“Sarah was the member who came early and left late at all of MPOA’s events, working tirelessly the entire time,” The statement read. “ Sarah had a smile and kind word for everyone, no matter how challenging events became. Sarah’s passing leaves a hole in our association and in our hearts. She will be terribly missed and fondly remembered by all of us.”
Sheneman began her career with MPD in February 2001, and worked at the department until she became ill.
“After almost two decades of employment, she was the glue that held the Marshall Police Department together with a dedication to every officer, knowledge of every community event, and a calm presence during any transition,” a statement from the Marshall Police Department read. “Sarah loved her family, a cherished group of lifelong friends, and her faith. As a compassionate human being, she was witty, listened to others during difficult days, and gave herself to lift others.”
One of Sheneman’s best friends, Julie Webb, said that they met in sixth grade at David Crockett Elementary School in town, and have been friends ever since.
“We became really good friends while in Camp Fire, and we have stayed friends over the years, 45 to be exact,” Webb said. “We were in the band together through high school. Sarah, Kim Martin Jackson, Nancy Jones Neu, and I have remained friends over the years- been there for or each other’s college graduations, weddings, births of children, good times and bad.”
Webb said that even after she moved to North Carolina, the group remained close and continued to get together.
“The thing I will remember most about Sarah is her contagious laugh. She would laugh so hard that she would snort and we all would start laughing.” Webb said. “The last time I saw her was the end of June. She was in the hospital, I spent the day with her and we talked and laughed. I will treasure that day as well as others for the rest of my life.”
Everyone hopes to have a friend like Sheneman, according to Neu, who said that she felt lucky to have grown up with such a close knit group of friends
“If I could sum up Sarah I would say she was a ray of sunshine,” Neu said. “She smiled all the time. She helped everyone.”
Neu said that it was hard to choose just one moment to share in regards to Sheneman, considering they share over four decades of memories, but she said that for anyone who really knew her, that moment had to include Mexican food.
“She had just gotten out of the hospital one evening and was asked what we could get her to eat, she immediately named her favorite Mexican restaurant,” Neu said. “My husband Kevin and Julie’s husband Tim picked it up and brought it over to her house. We all gathered around the table and ate, laughed and remembered some of the good old times. I want to remember that time.”
Jackson, another member of the large group of friends, said that she remembers meeting Sheneman in 1973.
“Who knew that our friendship would blossom in to a lifelong friendship full of special moments, laughter and so many memories. She was the most giving person I have ever met,” Jackson said.
She said that she always remembered Sheneman as someone who smiled, no matter what was happening in her life.
“She loved her friends and family fiercely. I will always think of her with that smile,” Jackson said, “A piece of my heart is now in heaven.”
Allison Reynolds Kapelski refered to Sheneman as her “other mother”, having known her for 32 years, longer, she said, than the time she got with her own mother.
“So many beautiful memories throughout my life with her. I’m so grateful that she was part of my life,” Kapelski said. “Our lives were truly better because we had Sarah and her whole other family. While our loss is great, it’s an even greater loss for her family, and all of the others in her huge wonderful ‘family’.”
Niki Pressler Reynolds said she met Sheneman and the whole Cupples family (Sheneman’s maiden name), back in the early 70’s.
“Later, we became close, as close as sisters. Her family is my family, I love them all,” Reynolds said. “She was my BFF. We had so many adventures together, our girls growing up together, secrets we shared, and she always was a rock in my life. I know she will be missed by so many, and a piece of my heart has gone to heaven with her.”
The family visitation will be at Downs Funeral Home on Monday night from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be at First United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Memorial donations are requested to the Marshall Police Officers Association, P.O. Box 905, Marshall, TX 75671 or First Methodist Day School, 300 E. Houston, Marshall, TX 75670