The impact of community partnerships are on full display at the biweekly luncheon meetings for The Rotary Club of Marshall held at the Marshall Grand of East Texas Baptist University.
Also home to the ETBU’s School of Nursing, the Marshall Grand hosts a biweekly luncheon meeting for the Rotary Club in Marshall featuring a uniquely curated menu that is designed by the catering team at ETBU Dining with Sodexo.
“It’s an honor to serve such an important community organization,” said ETBU Catering Manager Amber Dortch.
The food for the biweekly meeting is prepared by Executive Chef Michael Cook in the ETBU café kitchen, which is then transported to the Marshall Grand and served buffet-style for participating members of the local Rotary Club. It’s a partnership between local organizations that is founded on community service, where everyone involved is eager to fill a key role in benefiting the surrounding areas.
While the Rotary Club of Marshall met at the original Hotel Marshall decades ago, the luncheon meetings held now began with the opening of the Marshall Grand with ETBU following recent renovations in 2019. Together with Sodexo, the Rotary Club with ETBU prepares a menu that can go a full year with only repeating a dish once if they choose, each to be served with the aim of continuing the organization’s work done in Harrison County and beyond.
“The first couple of events went so great, and it’s such an amazing group, we’ve just continued to do it every other week,” said General Manager and Regional Safety Coordinator of Sodexo, Kenny Hines. “We’re just proud to be a part of it with them.”
Each Rotary Club acts on different needs for the local community, all with a focus on allowing members to come together and strengthen their connections to friends and neighbors along with their commitment to improving the lives of those in their community.
The Rotary Club of Marshall was awarded the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce 2023 Non-Profit Organization of the Year and gave $47,655 in 2022 to several causes including Read to Ride for Marshall ISD, Mission Marshall Food Pantry, TSTC Foundation for student scholarships, the Annie T. Doe Foundation Academy in Liberia and much more.
“We recognize what they do for the community,” said Hines regarding working with the Rotary Club of Marshall. “And also ETBU, one of the things that is amazing about this University is they really want to be engaged and serve the community as a whole, not only their students. When we realized the partnership that the Rotary Club had with them and all the amazing things they do, we wanted to be a part of it.”
With their history in the community, the biweekly luncheons held at the historic location in the heart of Marshall bring a spotlight to how organizations are working together to support each other. Marshall native and businessman Jerry Cargill and his wife, Judy Cargill, along with former Texas State Senator and former Harrison County Judge Richard Anderson and his wife, Christina Anderson, donated the building to ETBU in 2013 for the advancement of Christ-centered education and the benefit of the local community and East Texas region.