When Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth first joined the department five years ago, he came with a list of priorities — one of which was a strong departmental community policing program.
“It can’t just be one person, it has to be department wide, and become a natural part of the way the police department operates,” Carruth said. “It’s a critical element of policing that cannot be overlooked.”
Carruth said his years of experience had informed him of the importance of strong community police relationships, emphasizing how the department simply cannot police unwilling communities.
“We want to, and have to have this program to properly do our jobs,” Carruth said. “There is a big difference when the police respond to an incident and those involved are willing to talk to us, versus when everyone wants to shut down.”
It’s for these reasons that in August this year the department made a push to expand its already existent community policing program, growing the coverage area to expand the entirety of the city.
The program initially had one officer assigned to the community in New Town, where the New Town Neighborhood Association community organization worked with the assigned officer, meeting with them once a month to discuss community concerns.
Now an additional three officers were brought onboard to the program. MPD has now broken the City of Marshall into four quadrants, where each officer is designated as the community policing contact.
MPD Sgt. Nikki Smith was also placed in charge of the program, serving as the liaison and supervisor of the new and expanded program and the officers who are involved.
“We want to be more visible and approachable,” King said, “A lot of the time if you have never had an interaction with a police officer, or never had a good interaction with police, then even approaching a uniformed officer can be intimidating.”
Each community policing officer also has full time duties as a part of the departments patrol division, as well as receives additional community policing training, according to Carruth.
He said that the department is always looking for additional community policing training opportunities as well, with the department currently looking into other police departments with solid community policing programs where they can send MPD officers to meet with and train with seasoned officials.
The goal is for each officer to identify community leaders in their section, and work with them to establish community organizations like New Town for each area of the city. The hope is for each group to eventually become self-sustaining, and work with the police to identify and report any issues, criminal or otherwise, that the community notices.
“We want to build that trust in the community,” King said, “We hope that this will lead to more people feeling comfortable reaching out to the police and letting us know when something isn’t right.”
She explained that the program has not only assigned the four officers as community policing contact points, but that the department is always working hard to get out in the community and partner with organizations and businesses.
Smith said that the department has historically hosted its National Night Out event as its main community relations event, but that they are working to expand on that and attend a wider range of community events.
This year, already, the department participated in the CASA Trunk or Treat event during Halloween, and met with a number of community groups to discuss the program and what it has to offer.
“It’s great because we do go out and discuss what we are trying to do, and how we can work with them on community policing, but also we just want to get out and give the community a good experience with the police so they know we are here to help them,” King said.
Carruth also stated that the department is working to expand its annual citizen’s police academy, which was held in September and October of this year.
The program is a way to offer a group of community members the ability to learn more about the inner workings of the police department, and make connections with the officers who work there.
The department is also planning to host a group of the CPA’s alumni, which will grow as the program continues throughout the years, to continue the relationship between police and citizens.
The program won’t stop there however, with King stating that the community policing program is currently working on coming up with new and better ways to serve and connect with the community.
King said that the group is currently working to create an all-purpose form that the police department can use to hand out to the community, where they can alert the department of any issues the community is facing.
According to King, this can be anything from a serious safety concern, like a tree that is about to fall over, to street and lighting issues, and much more.
If the issue is outside of the departments prevue, she added that they would make a point to be sure that the information ends up in the right location in the city, to be sure any issues are resolved as soon as possible.
“Anything we can do to improve the quality of life for all of our residents, that what we want to do,” King said, “Even if it isn’t something typically handled by the police, we want to help out however we can.”